Amid pandemic, Culpeper County Board almost pulls funding for public schools

Bates said not appropriating money to the schools only exacerbates the problem of going to school during a pandemic.

“I want to have everyone back in school, but we need to do it safely,” he said. Bates said the county board should not hamstring the school board that worked hard to develop an instructional plan during these unprecedented times, or the students. “Getting an education is difficult enough,” he said.

Bates added that the county needed to allocate what had already been approved. As for local private schools, they have much smaller student bodies, he said, allowing them to offer five-day in-person instruction.

“This is a tough situation across the board. There’s not one person here not feeling the pinch from the pandemic,” Bates said.

Rosenberger said the county needed to honor its funding commitment to the schools. Everyone is navigating “uncharted waters,” he added. “We don’t know what will happen next year.” He chastised fellow board members for taking over the school board’s role.

The vote to cut local funding “took the compass from them and threw it overboard,” Rosenberger said.

Deal said he was caught off-guard by the vote.