One of the founders in the mid-1980s of Culpeper Youth Basketball, Bonnie Hitt exemplifies perseverance and the spirit of community service.

She’s worked with and impacted unknown thousands of local young people in her more than 35-year involvement with the youth sports league, serving continuously as vice president.

Hitt keeps going in spite of health challenges and she does it for the children.

Affectionately known to many as, “Ms. Bonnie,” add Col. Hitt to her name.

For her efforts above and beyond the call of citizenship in service to Culpeper and its residents, the longtime community volunteer received the county’s highest honor in being named a Culpeper Colonel by the Board of Supervisors during its night meeting Feb. 7.

“I love it,” Hitt said in a phone call Monday. “I was shocked,” she added.

“A lot more people out there really deserves it also. I was pleased with it. That was very nice doing that.”

Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal nominated Hitt for the honor. He too has a long association as a parent, coach and volunteer with Culpeper Youth Basketball, and its September-March annual season.

Deal has known and worked alongside Ms. Bonnie for more than three decades and knows first-hand her level of dedication.

“She is the first one in the gym at 8:30 each Saturday morning, and the last one to leave at 6 in the afternoon,” Deal said of weekly games held at Floyd T. Binns Middle School.

“She has been an inspiration to our youth and parents, for her handicap of losing her leg seven years ago, has not slowed her down.”

For the past three years, Hitt has also helped out at parks and recreation basketball and tennis camps and in the past, with food delivery to needy and the annual Culpeper Christmas Basket.

Deal coached under Ms. Bonnie.

“He coached his son, was a good coach,” she said, adding she would get after him otherwise.

Hitt tells the parents, when the kids are in the gym, “They are my kids.

“You know, the parents get all excited, fuss at their kids, I tell them, don’t holler at them that embarrasses them, wait until you get outside the door then you can holler, but when they are in that gym, they are my kids.”

The parents listen to her, too. Ms. Bonnie has certainly earned the respect.

A native of Paige County, she grew up a fraternal twin in a family with 13 children. She moved to Culpeper after high school with her husband, assigned to Virginia State Police Culpeper Division.

Hitt, a grandmother, has two sons and a daughter.

It was around 1985 when she got together with the late Bobby Jenkins, Tom Grady, Mark Shelton, George Bowles and Jim McNamara, and others, to create a positive outlet for local youth.

“We said, well there were no sports here for the youth …so let’s put our heads together and see what we could do and that’s what we did, that’s when we started,” Hitt said in the phone call.

She recalled early years when the league had 500-600 children participating.

Hitt said her son was a just a little guy when the league was born and loved sports, prompting her to start the teams.

“He used to follow me around the gym,” she said.

Later, Hitt’s son played in the league, and now her grandchildren.

For the current season, 383 local youth, ages 5-16, are enrolled, including a couple dozen girls. Culpeper Youth Basketball season held its All Stars games this past weekend, and Saturday’s games will be the last of the regular season before the playoffs in the spring.

Hitt says she’ll spend the summer watching her grandson play t-ball.

COVID cancelled a couple seasons of Culpeper Youth Basketball and that was rough, Hitt said.

“I just stayed here in my home and nobody could do anything,” she said.

Also in the past, Hitt worked as a para-educator for Culpeper County Public Schools, starting at Pearl Sample Elementary and retiring from Emerald Hill Elementary around eight years ago due to medical issues.

Hitt endured 10 surgeries before losing her left leg to an infection. She was wearing a prosthetic until she fell and cracked her hip.

Now, Hitt gets around without her prosthetic in a manual wheelchair, which she unloads herself in the parking lot upon arriving at the school for youth basketball. It was hard losing her leg and it’s still hard, Hitt said.

“There are some things I would love to be able to do, I start crying sometimes because it really gets to me, I should be able to do that, it’s not fair to me,” she said. “I just I tell myself, ok, Bonnie, stop it, you need to stop that and get up and get on.”

Hitt said she doesn’t want an electric scooter.

“I push myself. It’s hard, but hey, I just go on and do it the hard way,” she said.

Hitt said her family keeps her going with love and support. Then there are the basketball families she coaches over hundreds of hours per season.

“They mean everything to me,” she said. "They all know me."

Hitt added she will keep going with Culpeper Youth Basketball for as long as she can. It’s a long day being at the gym for nine hours or more each weekend, she agreed.

“It’s worth it,” Hitt said, “because if it keeps the kids off the street or off pot or off something, I have done my job.”