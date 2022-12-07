An investment in the community: Freedom Street Partners opens new West St. office

Freedom Street Partners, a financial planning and investment firm, held the grand opening last week of its new downtown Culpeper office.

The Chesapeake-based business opened its doors Dec. 1 on South West Street across from Culpeper Baptist Church. The firm celebrated by holding a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce.

Freedom Street Partners purchased the 1,373-square-foot, single-story home from the church in fall 2021. In March 2022, the firm began the process of remodeling the home from the roof to the floors.

Financial advisor Ginny Koontz and client service administrator Bill Newman said working out of the remodeled home has helped to put potential clients at ease when coming to talk about investments.

“What we want to present in this home, this office is the idea of kitchen table talk. It makes things so much easier, more comfortable, confident and trusting for clients,” said Koontz.

Freedom Street Partners first came to the Culpeper area in 2010 when it merged with a Raymond James Investments practice. Since then it has had a presence offering investment advice to both residents and the business community.

Koontz joined the firm in 2020 while Newman has been a presence with Freedom Street since its merger.

“The first thing they (clients) say is I want to live here,” says Newman. “I know we have to work here but it just has that feel that’s homey and special and just offers a real good feeling when you get in here. We’re excited to see what the future brings, we’re ready to grow and serve the community.”

On hand for the event was Commerce President Jeff Say who spoke about what Freedom Street Partners has brought to the Culpeper area.

“They’ve been here for years working with our community, they have great personal relationships with many individuals and organizations in our community as well as volunteerism. They have a great team, a great staff,” he said.

Say mentioned Koontz’s connection to the area as a former chamber board president. Koontz also served as chamber treasurer as well as working with its Young Professionals. Freedom Street Partners is a platinum partner of the Culpeper Chamber as well as a sponsor of its Women’s LIFT event.

Women’s LIFT is dedicated to promoting and supporting women in the local business community. The event is typically held in April.

Also on hand for the grand opening was Chief Executive Officer Scott W. Danner who founded Freedom Street in 2016. Danner is author of, “Freedom Street: How I Learned to Create a Rich Life, Live My Legacy, and Own the Future as a Financial Advisor.”

Danner spoke about the firm’s mission and commitment to the Culpeper community, since 2020.

“As a financial advisory company our tagline really tells you what we do, we are life wealth optimization,” said Danner. “We believe that life comes first and we want to help people with anything they find important in their entire lives and maximize their financial stability and the future financial well-being of their families as well as the goals and dreams that they’re working towards.”

Freedom Street Partners has other Virginia locations in Suffolk, Fairfax and Staunton, as well as in Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

“I think people get confused with the difference between cost and investment, we believe in investment. And investment in the community is what we’re doing here in Culpeper,” says Danner.

Freedom Street Partners is located at 317 S. West St. in Downtown Culpeper.