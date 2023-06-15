With all there is to worry about in today’s world, between war and global warming, political battles and gun violence, and ever-escalating prices for almost everything, here’s some news that may bring a little comfort to the commonwealth.

Virginia is the best-equipped state in the nation to handle an alien invasion, according to an analysis by NJ Casino. Thanks to its strong military presence, high volume of law enforcement officials and even the number of caves and caverns (29) where people could hide, Virginians have a better chance than anyone else in the nation of fending off little green men or hive-minded extraterrestrial beings like those in the “Independence Day” movies.

“The presence of a larger military force per capita means that Virginia is well-equipped to defend and protect its territory against extraterrestrial threats and enables a faster response time to an alien invasion, meaning the state can mobilize and deploy troops more quickly,” states a press release.

Virginia has 17.97 military personnel per 1,000 people, the highest ratio in the nation, according to the analysis. That includes both active duty and reservists, for a total of 156,475 servicemembers.

Virginia’s rate is twice as high as Georgia, which ranked second in the list.

Having more men and women who know how to deal with an enemy, no matter their planet of origin, “ensures a larger pool of trained individuals with combat skills and experience who can handle critical support functions such as intelligence gathering, communication networks, medical support, supply chains and transportation,” according to NJ Casino.

If you’re wondering what a website that promotes gambling has to do with unidentified flying objects, think instead about luck, odds and probability. Casino officials are experts in those fields and often research the likelihood of certain scenarios happening, said Chloe Chai, head of marketing at NJ Casino.

A key question recently was how the United States would fare in the face of an alien invasion, and the inquiry didn’t just show up out of thin air. Data from well-known sources, such as the Pew Research Center, suggested it was on the minds of Americans. Recent surveys have said two of every three people in the United States believe in aliens; another one-third fears some sort of apocalyptic event in their lifetime; and searches for UFO sightings in the U.S. have risen by almost 88% this year.

With that in mind, NJ Casino created a points-based index system to determine how well states might fare if the Martians landed. They looked at metrics for each state such as population density; UFO sightings; landscape such as caves, forest and bodies of water; defense, including military and law enforcement; scientists and engineers; health care professionals; and food manufacturers.

Virginia got an alien survival score of 8.04 to top the nation. Other Mid-Atlantic states filled out the top four, including Georgia, Massachusetts and New York. Maryland ranks seventh. Nevada is last with an overall score of 4.53.

Virginia has 27 military bases and every service branch has at least one installation in the commonwealth, according to the Military Bases website. In the face of attack, the naval bases at Hampton Roads and Virginia Beach areas are well-equipped to send the aliens’ bones, if they have any, to Davy Jones’s locker, while other facilities in the Fredericksburg region would be poised to attack on other fronts.

Consider that every Marine officer, as well as many enlisted service members, get trained at Quantico Marine Corps Base in North Stafford and Prince William County. South of Fredericksburg, Fort A.P. Hill holds year-round exercises to keep every component of the armed forces in combat readiness.

But no one in the region may have an eye trained more on the sky than Naval Support Facility Dahlgren in King George County, which hosts the 19th Space Defense Squadron. That’s part of the U.S. Space Force, the newest branch of the military.

The Dahlgren squadron includes 20 military, 31 civilian and seven contractors who operate as orbital analysts, automated data processing crews, information technology support and administrators, according to the Space Force website.

In April 2022, the Space Force announced the Dahlgren squadron was being tasked to focus on deep space, according an article on the C4ISRNET website. Dahlgrenites are looking specifically at cislunar space, the area between the Earth’s geostationary orbit, which is more than 22,000 miles above Earth and the moon’s orbit.

The C4ISRNET story noted the Department of Defense has made a “notable shift in its posture toward cislunar space in the last few years, from viewing potential deep-space threats as part of a far-off future to recognizing that those threats may present much sooner.”

Danger may come more from entities on this Earth rather than not-of-this-world, but the Space Force will be watching for whatever risks may be out there, according to the report.

As for Fredericksburg and surrounding areas, there have been 10 UFO sightings in the last decade, according to the UFO Hunters

. The most recent was October 2022 in Spotsylvania County, where a viewer reported as many as five orbs, blinking in and out, and two glowing and slowly ascending. The person filmed the activity for about an hour.