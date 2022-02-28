Anderson named to 'Young Guns on the Radar' list in 7th District congressional bid

Derrick Anderson, a Middle East combat veteran and Republican candidate for Congress in Virginia’s 7th District, was recently named to the “Young Guns on the Radar” list of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee.

On the Radar candidates are individuals running in competitive congressional seats, according to gopyoungguns.com. They have met the minimum threshold for campaign organization and show potential to achieve greater status in the program as the election cycle progresses, according to the web site.

“I am grateful for this show of confidence from Leader McCarthy and the leading organization working to retire Nancy Pelosi and flip the House majority in 2022,” Anderson, a Spotsylvania resident, said in a statement.

“My campaign is going to do its part to assist in this mission by defeating Abigail Spanberger and giving Virginia’s 7th Congressional District the representation it deserves. I am honored by all those who have supported me with their time, their finances, and their prayers so far during this race,” said Anderson.

Co-founded in the 2007-2008 election cycle by former Majority Leader and Virginia 7th District Rep. Eric Cantor, McCarthy (R-CA), and Paul Ryan (R-WI), the Young Guns Program identifies candidates across the country who embody the principles of the House Republican Conference and show promise of running a successful campaign, according to the release.

Anderson is seeking the GOP nomination in the June primary for the 7th District seat currently filled by Spanberger, a former CIA agent now in her second term in office.

Nearly a dozen Republicans have said they want to vie for the nomination as well.

Former narcotics detective and Army infantry officer Bryce Reeves, also of Spotsylvania, announced his 7th District candidacy last October in the closely-watched contest.

Reeves is an insurance agent serving his 10th year in the Virginia State Senate.