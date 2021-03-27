Annette Hyde gets nod to challenge Del. Nick Freitas

Madison County resident Annette Hyde will compete with Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, for the state’s 30th House District post in this autumn’s general election.

On Thursday, Hyde was declared the Democratic party’s nominee for the Virginia House of Delegates seat, which represents Madison and Orange counties, and most of Culpeper County. The election will be held Nov. 2.

“We’re not being served by our current rural legislators,” Hyde said in a statement Saturday. “It’s time for new leaders to address the longstanding problems our communities face. We need leaders to provide solutions for internet access, health care, education and help for our farmers. Instead, all we’ve gotten from Del. Freitas are ‘no’ votes on bills that will help our district. Is he serving us, or is he serving his benefactors like Richard Uihlein, who donated $500,000 to his 2019 write-in campaign?”

Hyde, 62, has lived in Virginia since 1990. She is a member of Virginia Career Works’ Piedmont Workforce Development Board and the State Rehabilitation Council of the Virginia Department for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hyde volunteers for the Virginia Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps, and is a member of Friends of the Madison County Library and the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP.