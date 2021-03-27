 Skip to main content
Annette Hyde gets nod to challenge Del. Nick Freitas
Annette Hyde gets nod to challenge Del. Nick Freitas

Annette Hyde

Annette Hyde of Madison will challenge Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, for the 30th House District post in November.

Madison County resident Annette Hyde will compete with Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, for the state’s 30th House District post in this autumn’s general election.

On Thursday, Hyde was declared the Democratic party’s nominee for the Virginia House of Delegates seat, which represents Madison and Orange counties, and most of Culpeper County. The election will be held Nov. 2.

“We’re not being served by our current rural legislators,” Hyde said in a statement Saturday. “It’s time for new leaders to address the longstanding problems our communities face. We need leaders to provide solutions for internet access, health care, education and help for our farmers. Instead, all we’ve gotten from Del. Freitas are ‘no’ votes on bills that will help our district. Is he serving us, or is he serving his benefactors like Richard Uihlein, who donated $500,000 to his 2019 write-in campaign?”

Hyde, 62, has lived in Virginia since 1990. She is a member of Virginia Career Works’ Piedmont Workforce Development Board and the State Rehabilitation Council of the Virginia Department for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Hyde volunteers for the Virginia Department of Health’s Medical Reserve Corps, and is a member of Friends of the Madison County Library and the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP.

With a communications/journalism degree from the University of Texas, Hyde has taught yoga for 20 years. She has two adult sons.

In 2019, she ran against state Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, during his re-election campaign.

In 2017, Hyde sought the Democratic nomination in the 30th House District race, but lost to Ben Hixon, then-chairman of the Culpeper County Democratic Committee.

Freitas, who was first elected in 2015, was unsuccessful in his 2020 challenge to U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

