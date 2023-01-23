Annual Point-in-Time count of local homeless this week

A yearly snapshot of local homeless, the Annual Point-In-Time Count for Planning District 9 is scheduled to take place this Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

The annual effort counts sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.

HUD requires that local agencies tally people experiencing homelessness, staying in emergency shelters, transitional homes and safe havens on a single night. Unsheltered people are also counted. In addition to shelters, volunteers will scour parking lots and “tent cities” where homeless people are known to live for the Point-In-Time.

Surveys of local homeless may be completed through Jan. 31 and are due to Foothills Housing Network at the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission no later than Friday, Feb. 3.

The 2022 Point-In-Time for the five counties tallied 280 individuals, including 63 children, without permanent housing and 35 unsheltered people.

This was up from 2021’s count of 236 people without permanent housing and 14 unsheltered, according to RRRC data.

In Orange County, a free dinner is being offered 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 25 to facilitate this year’s Point-In-Time. It will be held at Good Samaritan, 105 N. Madison Rd. in the town. Local homeless of all ages are asked to come and be counted in this judgement free zone to receive a free hygiene kit, hot meal and information on area resources.

For information or to volunteer to participate in the local count, contact 540/829-7450 or fhn@rrregion.org