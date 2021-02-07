Annual Polar Plunge raises money for Caroline County organizations

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, members of the Caroline County community were still able to raise $29,000 for county organizations at this year’s Polar Plunge, held Saturday at the Lake Land’Or beach.

Plungers raised money for seven county churches and organizations, and to show their gratitude took a cold dip in the waters of Lake Land’Or, which registered 38 degrees Saturday morning.

“Ohhh, it was cold,” said Melanie Squires, 15, a homeschooled student who raised funds for St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, after she emerged from the lake.

For the fifth year, the annual event was organized by the Ladysmith Ruritan Club, which was one of the seven beneficiaries of the fundraiser, along with St. Mary, Wright’s Chapel United Methodist Church, the Caroline YMCA, Rehoboth United Methodist Church, the Ladysmith Volunteer Fire Department and Caroline’s Promise.

Jeff Black, a Ruritan and member of the Caroline Board of Supervisors, said seven fewer organizations participated in the fundraiser this year, but the total amount raised was on par with previous years, though about $7,000 less than last year.

Members of St. Mary raised the most from the 2021 Plunge—just over $7,000—winning Polar Cup as it has for three out of the past four years.