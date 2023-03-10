An anonymous donation is helping to keep the hungry fed in Culpeper.

Culpeper Presbyterian Church’s Manna Ministry on March 2 accepted $9,000 from a community member, funds that will be used to purchase two new gas stoves, according to a release from Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.

“This is what our community needs and I am pleased to be able to help. These volunteers should be applauded for all they do,” said the anonymous donor.

Manna Ministry started in 2004, providing those in need with a weekly, warm, sit-down meal, fellowship and prayer offering. By the end of 2019, the ministry had served over 10,000 meals, three days a week.

During the pandemic, Manna Ministry responded to a 60% increase in need, addressing a significant rise in food insecurity in the community, according to the release. This growth posed a challenge to serve more people while food and supply costs rise and donations wane.

Then a need arose for an essential, behind the scenes element of the program—stoves to prepare the meals. Northern Piedmont Community Foundation used donor-advised funds to fill the crucial need.

Manna Ministry guests not only receive a meal, but with the support of local grocers and donors, meat and bread products as well. Manna, in addition, established the Fresh to Home program in 2021 to provide fresh fruit and vegetables.

“Our mission is to serve warm meals to the underserved,” said Presbyterian Church Business Manager Barb Jenkins. “Our current daily average is around 120 meals, though we have served as many as 152 in a day. Replacing our two 10-year-old stoves with new ones will be an enormous help with that.”

See npcf.org for information on scholarships, donor advised funds, community grants and more.

The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation began in December 2000 when nine concerned citizens from Virginia’s Piedmont region were searching for solutions to the charitable needs in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties.

NPCF is an established nonprofit whose sole purpose is transforming the resources of local citizens into real growth and strength for the community, according to the release.

Since starting, its funds have grown to over $38 million in support of local charities, scholarships and the community.