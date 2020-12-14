Another domestic violence incident on Culpeper's East Chandler St.

A second domestic violence incident in just a few days’ time has been reported in the town of Culpeper’s East Chandler Street neighborhood.

Just after noon on Friday, Dec. 11, Culpeper County E911 received calls of a man brandishing a firearm that was upgraded to a shooting in the 400-block of East Chandler Street, according to a news release from Culpeper Police. The reported incident occurred in the residential area near the Dominion substation and just before the new section of Culpeper National Cemetery.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but later turned himself in at the magistrate’s office, according to the news release. Detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses.

As a result of the investigation, Kendrick Demetric Reaves, 28, of Culpeper was charged with misdemeanor brandishing of a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm. Reaves was remanded to the custody of the Culpeper County Jail and later granted bail, according to court records.

Based on the investigation, it was determined that Reaves and a family member were arguing at a residence. The argument escalated and Reaves fired his weapon before leaving. No one was injured, police said.