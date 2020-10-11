Another outbreak reported in Spotsy; Fauquier tops 1,000 cases

A Spotsylvania County assisted living facility is experiencing its second outbreak of COVID-19 while Fauquier County has become the fourth locality in the region to reach cases in the four digits.
Paramount Senior Living, formerly known as Brookdale Senior Living, has 19 residents sickened by the virus in its second outbreak, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. Its first outbreak in June had less than five cases. No deaths have been reported in either outbreak.
Meanwhile, Fauquier County reached 1,000 cases of the virus on Sunday. The three other localities in the Fredericksburg area that have topped that grim milestone are Spotsylvania, Stafford and Culpeper counties.
Just as the pandemic has illustrated that some people have mild cases while others don’t recover—or suffer damage that will last a lifetime—population alone doesn’t dictate where the most cases will occur.
For instance, Stafford has the largest population in the Fredericksburg region, 151,689 people, according to the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. But since late June, Spotsylvania, which has an estimated population of 135,715 residents, has recorded more virus cases than Stafford.
Spotsylvania’s cumulative total regularly averages about 100 more than its neighbor on the other side of Rappahannock River.
Fauquier has half the population of Stafford; Culpeper, a little more than a third of Stafford’s. However, Fauquier has more virus-related deaths than Stafford (25 to 19), and Culpeper’s rate of COVID-19 cases is higher than any locality in the Fredericksburg region.
It’s also one of the highest in the state, topping even Fairfax County, a populous hot spot of virus cases.
Culpeper’s case rate stands at 2,402 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state, which calculates the rate to put localities of all population sizes on a somewhat even scale. Other case rates per 100,000 people in the region are:
- Fredericksburg: 1,945
- Spotsylvania: 1,683
- Westmoreland: 1,615
- Stafford: 1,437
- Fauquier: 1,414
- Caroline: 1,231
- Orange: 960
- King George: 944
Culpeper’s case rate is even higher than that of Fairfax County, which has a rate of 1,907 cases per 100,000 people.
One thing Culpeper, Fauquier, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties have in common is they’ve all experienced outbreaks at long-term care facilities which have contributed to their case numbers—and deaths. An ongoing outbreak at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, formerly Oak Springs, in Warrenton has resulted in 95 cases and 15 of Fauquier’s 25 deaths.
The second outbreak at Paramount in Spotsylvania marks the 17th cluster of virus-related illnesses in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
The outbreaks have accounted for more than 373 cases and at least 39 of the 79 deaths in the local health district.
There is a glimmer of good news, however. Outbreaks at all but four local facilities have been closed or are pending closure, according to the state.
Those with active outbreaks include the Stafford facility of Heartfields at Fredericksburg, which has less than five cases, and three Spotsylvania settings: Paramount; Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, which has had 60 cases and at least one death; and Cardinal Village, with 37 cases and five deaths.
On the other end of the age spectrum, there are three active cases of COVID-19 at the University of Mary Washington, which has reported 17 cases, to date. Fourteen cases come from students and staff who self-reported positive results to the university. Surveillance testing, done twice weekly, and testing at the Student Health Center have yielded three positive results, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard at umw.edu/advisories/coronavirus/dashboard/.
