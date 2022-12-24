Another tourist lodging permit requested in Graves Mill area of Madison

Short-term rentals may be coming to the Graves Mill area of Madison County.

In November, Rooted Land Company LLC owner Zachary Whitman introduced his project to the Madison County Planning Commission. Whitman has applied for a special use permit to construct and operate six short-term rental units on two adjoining parcels he owns in the Graves Mill area.

The parcels are located off Graves Mill Road, totaling 257-acres. The 100-acre parcel is zoned A-1, agriculture, while the 157- acre parcel is split zoned A-1 and C-1, conservation. County zoning ordinances currently allow one short-term rental on a single parcel, making two of the units by-right.

The additional units require a permit. The 100-acre parcel already has an existing three-bedroom short-term rental unit. An additional three-bedroom short-term rental unit is proposed.

The 157-acre parcel is undeveloped, but one three-bedroom unit and three one-bedroom units are proposed. The two proposed three-bedroom units would be farmhouse two-floor homes with smart board siding and metal roofs.

The one-bedroom units would best park model style RVs connected to septic and water. The units would be served by a single entrance off Graves Mill Road with the one-bedroom units clustered to be served by one septic unit and one well.

Whitman said the road does cross the river and he is currently in the process of installing a 100,000 ton bridge. Whitman’s project comes at a time when supervisors have turned down two other agritourism-related projects after receiving criticisms from community members.

An special use permit for a glamping project proposed on Fords Shop Road was denied. The project was on a much smaller piece of land, approximately 58-acres, and consisted of 70 short-term rental units.

Supervisors also denied an SUP for a developer hoping to turn Criglersville Elementary School into an event venue and boutique hotel with adjoining rental cabins. That parcel is only approximately 5-acres.

Many of the comments received on both projects were characterized as NIMBY—not in my backyard. Former planning commissioner and Uno resident Mike Fisher warned Whitman’s project could receive the same comments.

“This is great,” Fisher said. “It brings in tourism, but the NIMBY crew will be all over this. There will be a bunch of people in here who will influence the planning commission and try to influence the board of supervisors.”

He encouraged Whitman to have supporters speak at the upcoming meetings and to talk to both his neighbors and the Piedmont Environmental Council, which often comments on county proposals. The matter went back to the planning commission Dec. 21 and for a public hearing.