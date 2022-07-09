Another year of shows at Commonwealth Park as equestrian sport interest booms

WINSTON—Six miles from It’s About Thyme in Downtown Culpeper, where local horse riders love to dine, rugged yet refined Commonwealth Park appears substantial as it rises along rural Zachary Taylor Highway, a hidden gem beyond the hustle-bustle.

The economic and recreational impacts of the equestrian center are noticeable, too, as many more flocked to outdoor pursuits during several years of pandemic lockdowns.

Some 350 horses are competing this week in the Showday National, culminating today with the HITS Open Prix $20,000 top prize. It continues a long tradition at the Culpeper County equine center.

The storied facility forever tragically tied to Superman has been around at least since the 1970s under various ownerships and continues to thrive.

The scenic place easily mingles with Culpeper County’s farm fields and hills, its colorful dressage jumps and cones catching the eye in the main show ring. Around the ring, horse riders of all ages encourage each other while competing for cash prizes.

It's something to see, and the public is always invited to come spectate.

HITS silver anniversary

Saugerties, N.Y.-based HITS—Horse shows In The Sun—is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year as owner of the 92-acre Culpeper site previously owned by Texas millionaire Charles Ziff, as some still recall.

Longtime HITS Show Manager Kristen Vale and brand new Show Secretary Elaina Barron-Schuhle both grew up riding at Commonwealth Park. They are on site for two weeks of July shows, including next week's Cavalier Classic.

The sprawling facility buzzed with activity Thursday as horse riders jumped and rode, edging toward the finals. Grooming, feeding, setting, cleaning and chatting commenced inside hundreds of stalls in several large barns.

The public is welcome to come visit.

“The day to focus on for spectators is Sunday for these jumper classes," Vale said. "Those are the classics, higher money classes the riders work toward getting ready all week to sort of show off in their big final."

She lives in Saugerties and travels the circuit around to other HITS facilities in New York, Florida and Chicago. A show manager with HITS since 1998, Vale was a girl when she started equestrian competitions, born into the sport and raised in Texas. Her mother was a horse trainer who worked for Ziff the Texas real estate magnate, she said.

“I showed in the pony hunters and the children’s hunters, my brother showed in the junior jumpers,” Vale said.

Barron-Schuhle, of Montpelier in Hanover County, competed for at least 15 years as a girl and teen and made many good friends.

“This was my home show, about an hour from my house…did hunters and jumpers, I kind of grew up with this place,” she said of Commonwealth Park. “It’s very pretty show grounds…this was like our Olympics.”

Barron-Schuhle, a HITS contractor since March, these days travels the show circuit in an RV with her husband, who works with the grounds and maintenance crew at the various stops.

Texas millionaire ownership

Commonwealth Park is such a historic facility, Vale said.

“From me showing here in the 80s, Elaina in the 90s, there are people who showed in the 70s, even before that. It’s been here for so long. Virginia is horse country, it’s a horsy area,” she said.

“The history of the facility and the memories we have showing here as a kid are what helps draw you back and want to come together.”

History recalls Ziff purchased the property, then Showday Farm, from John (Monk) Reynolds (1937-2011) of Fredericksburg in 1982. Ziff built the horse park that stands today, according to Washington Post stories in 1985 and 1986.

Charlie Ziff started the U.S. Grand Prix League, said Vale. It changed how prize money was awarded in horse shows.

“HITS has carried that on, we have offered classes with up to a million dollars in prize money so we’ve continued that tradition of growing horse sport in Virginia and on the East Coast,” Vale said.

Ziff did his part in that regard, Washington Post, reported in 1986, as follows:

“There is his land, 200 acres purchased three years ago for $1 million and developed, at a cost of $5 million, he says, into Commonwealth Park, a premier horse show facility that this year has drawn the country's best riders and best horses to compete for rich purses endowed by Ziff.

"One of the four major facilities in the world," as Ziff tirelessly touts it, his finger gleaming with a gold, horseshoe-shaped ring as he hands out a videocassette lauding the place's virtues.

To help spread the hunter and jumper gospel, Ziff cut a deal with the Virginia Beach-based Christian Broadcasting Network to televise many of the events on cable. To help fill the stands with spectators, twice this year he had an airplane drop as much as $2,000 in cash on the crowd.

"That drew some local interest," said a grinning Culpeper resident."

And get this, to put some pizazz into his operations, Ziff hired actress Linda Blair, the possessed child from “The Excorist,” as a spokeswoman for Commonwealth Park and the U.S. Grand Prix, the Post reported.

Tragic connection to Reeve

More famous than a Texas millionaire dropping cash from the sky or Linda Blair, the history of Commonwealth Park has a darker past for being the place where ‘Superman’ star Christopher Reeve (1952-2004) was paralyzed from the neck down after being thrown from his horse.

The 42-year-old actor broke his neck during a ride and jump event in the cross-country portion of the Commonwealth Dressage & Combined Training Association finals on May 27, 1995 at Commonwealth Park. This was when Reynolds owned the show ring, just prior to HITS ownership.

Barron-Schuhle, like most equestrians, had heard of Christopher Reeve’s accident in Culpeper. She does not compete anymore, but still rides and remembers finding out that she liked going fast for dressage jumping.

“It’s like flying—the adrenalin rush,” she said. “A lot of fun, very addicting...There’s nothing like the partnership between a horse and rider when you’re out by yourself in the show ring.”

Barron-Schuhle, commenting on Reeve’s accident that happened when she was young, said equestrians understand the risk of the sport, just like everyday citizens understand the risk of driving.

“Kids are always fearless, we’re invincible and do our thing,” said Barron-Schuhle. “As I’ve gotten older I've been like, yeah, maybe not.”

It’s take a certain type of person to get up on a horse and ride and jump, she added. Risks are actively mitigated during shows through partnerships, training, good sense with the rider and the right horse, Barron-Schuhle said.

Hunter and jumper classes have supervised schooling, monitors at all of the rings, nobody every rides by themselves, always multiple layers of safety, she said

“It’s unpredictable. Sometimes things just go wrong, same thing when you drive a car at least with horses you’re doing something you enjoy,” she said. “At the end of the day we are big community, we all want to take care of each other, have fun and succeed. That’s the goal of a horse show, to have fun.”

Horse sport popularity booms

HITS rehabbed the barns in 2014 and more cosmetic work at Commonwealth Park is planned for the next decade, Vale said, envisioning a bright future for the sport.

The pandemic boosted its popularity, she said, noting HITS Culpeper Commonwealth Park only had to cancel one show, in April 2020, because of COVID-19.

“During that time parents were looking for things for their kids to be able to do, being an outdoor sport it was one of the first things that opened up, lessons during that time were sold out, on a waiting list, not enough room in barns for the horses,” Vale said.

Not all East Coast horse shows opened during this time, she said, leading to increased participation at HITS Shows.

“We actually pulled a lot of new people during those years,” Vale said. “We are going to see a boom continue out of that.”

The 25th season under HITS ownership has been great, she said.

“We’ve had a lot of new faces come to town and quite a few people we’ve not seen in a few years,” she said.

There were 350 horses registered Thursday for the two weeks of competition and maybe a few more to come next week, Vale said.

Competitors aged from 4 to in their 70s hail from up and down the East Coast, staying in local hotels and frequenting downtown. The group becomes family, noted Barron-Schuhle.

“We always come back, see the same people, the riders all root for each other,” she said.

Vale said once you start riding horses, “It’s in you forever...the love never wanes.”

Samuel Parot Jr., a trainer from Upperville in Loudoun County, signed in Thursday morning in the main office of HITS in Culpeper.

A native of Chile, he said he had been to plenty of shows at Commonwealth Park in the past. This week, Parot has three riders competing. His students have won grand prizes in the past, he said.

“No winners today, hopefully tomorrow,” Parot said optimistically.