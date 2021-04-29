AP EXCLUSIVE: ‘Clean out our insides’: Ethiopia detains Tigrayans amid war

The transfer of people into the military system after being released on bail in the federal courts is illegal, said a lawyer in the capital, Tadele Gebremedhin, who has worked on more than 75 cases involving detained Tigrayans from the military and federal police. He said detainees at one center he visited on the outskirts of the capital sleep about 25 to a room, get food once a day and are denied family visits.

“They are innocent,” the lawyer said. “The only thing is, they’re Tigrayans.”

Civilians have been held, too. One employee with state-owned Ethiopian Airlines said he fled the country after being released on bail.

“We need you very badly today,” he recalled federal police saying as they took him from his home without explanation. He said he saw almost 100 high-ranking military officials during his two months in detention, from late November to late January.

Dozens of Tigrayan priests and deacons were detained in the capital, most for a month, according to Lisanewerk Desta, who leads the library and museum department of the Ethiopia Orthodox Church. He also said he has spoken with a detainee at a center near Harar who estimated that more than 2,000 military personnel were held there.

“I don’t have words. How to explain this kind of hatred?” he asked.