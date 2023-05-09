The Family Birth Center at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center announced the following births for April 2023:

April 1: Elizabeth Ouleymatou Omogbo, girl, born to Samuel and Binta of Culpeper

April 4: Dustin Ryan Jenkins Jr., boy, born to Dustin Ryan Jenkins and Nicole Rice of Culpeper

April 8: Lucas Christopher Harris, boy, born to Ava Saldana and Blake Harris of Culpeper

April 11: Bruno Ramirez Vasquez, boy, born to Santiago Ramirez Juarez and Paola Adali Vasquez Lucas of Culpeper

April 15: Sneyder Alexander Jucub, boy, born to Hilda Xiomara Jucub Pop of Culpeper

April 17: Mayeli Janet Morales Ramirez, girl, born to Ilma Ramirez Perez and Antonio Morales Mendez of Culpeper

April 18: Lynner Osvely Sacul Pop, boy, born to Blas Osvely Sacul Xol and Ingrid Jemina Pop Tux of Culpeper

April 18: Munawara and Marwa Faqiri, twin girls, born to Shugofa and Faqir Ahmad Faqiri of Culpeper

April 20: Joshua Caleb Amaya Aguilar, boy, born to Jose Riogoberto Amaya and Sonia Olinda Augilar of Culpeper

April 21: Jose Moises Corado Santos, boy, born to Jose Vicente Corado Rodriguez and Isis Fabiola Santos Hernandez of Rappahannock

April 23: Hayes Bryant Lee, boy, born to Hugh Russell Lee and Logan Lee of Culpeper

April 25: Josephine Mae Eisenhower, girl, born to Mackenzie Mae and Thad Daniel Eisenhower of Orange

April 25: Katherin Jazmine Matom Lopez, girl, born to Catarina Matom Lopez of Culpeper