Are they masks or muzzles? Two local discussions highlight different opinions

The stylists wore masks, as did the 139 customers they saw over eight days. The hairdressers eventually got so sick they had to stay home, but none of their clients became infected—even though they were in close proximity. Of the 67 who were tested, all had negative results, according to the CDC, which also stresses that people who are sick should stay home.

Bonds wore a mask as she stood at a lectern in the Spotsylvania board room, and those pictured in the audience behind her also wore masks. In front of her sat 10 officials around the dais, as close together as in the days before the pandemic. Only one of them, Supervisor Deborah Frazier, wore a face covering.

“My mask is protecting all of you,” Bonds told them, “but it’s also protecting me from other individuals.”

She added that because the virus is transmitted through the air by respiratory droplets, “every time I talk, I’m spewing out aerosol particles” that could carry the virus if she were infected.

The same night, King George supervisors held three public hearings in the King George High School auditorium, where they’ve met since resuming in-person sessions in June. Each supervisor sat at his or her own table, spread out across the stage.