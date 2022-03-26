'Are we there yet?'—the state of farming, social services, economy in Culpeper

The state of local farming, social services and economic development rounded out a series of presentations on current-event topics as part of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce State of the Community program March 23, held for the third year on Zoom.

“Are we there yet?” Chamber CEO Jeff say introduced the program, saying it’s a phrase he often hears from his two daughters. He asks it of himself as well, Say said, regarding the two-year pandemic.

“I feel like we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

The chamber has worked hard to keep the community connected and informed during the years of distancing and isolation, Say said.

“Our community is resilient, innovative and passionate,” he said of what the program’s presenters would show.

State of FarmingCulpeper Senior Extension Agent Carl Stafford spoke about the state of agriculture, mentioning U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s recent visit to the Carver Center, where Culpeper’s Virginia Cooperative Extension will be moving its offices this year.

“She likes to hear from everyone so she can carry that message back to the House Agriculture Committee,” he said.

Providing internet fiber to the site, with federal funding, opens up the rural site to house the agricultural education resource and make it a regionally central location for extension agents across the area, Stafford said.

In farming, expenses determine income, he said, with expenses substantially higher for fertilizer (doubled), fuel and equipment, Stafford said. Old equipment is selling for what new equipment would usually cost, and new equipment is simply not available, he said.

Stafford showed a photo of a large piece of machinery that can cut 30 feet of hay at a time. There are two of those units in use in Culpeper County, Stafford said, by farmers serious about making hay.

The higher costs get passed on, the extension agent said, noting many farmers are trying to get more done with less labor.

Carbon markets are emerging for local farmers who wish to participate through soil improvements and long-term pastures, Stafford said. This is an economic framework that supports buying and selling of environmental commodities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Dairy farming is no more in Culpeper County, Stafford said. The once-thriving sector was represented by a citizenry that served the community, he said, as bank presidents and little league coaches.

Horticulture, produce and flowers grown in greenhouses, has replaced dairy in Culpeper as the economic engine, Stafford said. He said it’s encouraging to see the younger generation pursue a future in farming.

In addition, “Turkeys are here—they used to walk down Davis Street,” the extension agent said, of mid- to large-scale turkey house operations springing up in recent years across the county.

Farmers no longer physically drive their turkeys for shipment by train downtown. Today’s poultry industry involves large-scale processing, 250 tons at a time, 10 big truckloads and several turns at that per year, Stafford said.

“Big opportunities,” he said of the young couples investing in turkey operations in Culpeper, borrowing more than a million dollars and seeing it pay out over time.

The nutrient-rich manure also has value to producers who purchase it for use on farms.

There are more farms in Culpeper (about 600) than when Stafford started his extension office career in Culpeper back in 1985, when there were less than 500.

Even so, there is less farmland today, he said, meaning smaller operations and more intensive indoor agriculture, Stafford said, noting Bright Farms in Elkwood, a greenhouse operation that grows a variety of salad greens around the clock.

There is competition for land cost, a price squeeze, Stafford said, which matters especially with the labor shortage.

A green roof company on Route 3 was having trouble getting its sedum crop out due to H2A temporary agricultural visas, which were tied up in government regulations. But the problem was eventually solved and the crop harvested, Stafford said.

Local support infrastructure for farmers is ever important, the senior extension agent noted, of co-ops and other farm stores. He said those entities saw a $5 million increase in volume year-over-year and an increase in automated equipment services that grew by more than 10,000 acres.

Agri-tourism is in the future of farming and a way forward, “If you’re willing to put up with the visitors,” Stafford said, noting locally grown food has increased in importance along with retail farm products. There’s a need for local meat processing, and existing facilities will increase cooler space, he said.

A local slaughterhouse along the railroad tracks, he noted, generates an ethnic demand among local community members with residents lining up purchase the halal meat.

Many Culpeper farmers have been around for decades and for generations, Stafford said, and have invested back into the community. He said that presence will continue to contribute to the local economy of agriculture.

State of social servicesCulpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock presented on the state of serving the under-served.

Of the county’s estimated 53,000 people, 8.5 percent live in poverty, and 11 percent of local children, she said.

For people younger than 65 living in Culpeper, 11 percent have no health insurance. Another nearly 28 percent of Culpeper households (16,903 total) are asset-limited and income constrained, but employed, Peacock said. These are the working poor.

There are more than 8,200 Culpeper residents receiving Medicaid, she said, noting welfare payments and food stamp recipients are on the decline. All told, the Culpeper community annually receives social services benefits worth $112 million in community services, including Medicaid, foster care, emergency assistance, childcare and other benefits.

“That’s a significant number,” Peacock said.

DSS cannot do what it does alone, she added, mentioning many wonderful nonprofits, town and county governments, the chamber and the faith community.

These groups are working together to find housing for dozens of local homeless people living in hotels since the pandemic began. That funding ends March 31, Peacock said.

A newly formed End Hunger Coalition is organizing to streamline food distribution in the community, she said, through Culpeper Food Closet, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, People Inc., Empowering Culpeper and Manna Ministry, among others.

“We had a wonderful response during the pandemic—no one in Culpeper County should have gone hungry,” Peacock said.

State of economic developmentCulpeper County Economic Development Director Bryan Rothamel, in his presentation said the local community weathered the economic storm of the pandemic better than other places around Virginia due in part to its great resources, assets and people.

There were more than 800 business license renewals in the Town of Culpeper in 2020, dipping to 790 in 2021, and starting to bounce back for ’22, Rothamel said.

“There are more businesses opening, but also people are spending more money in Culpeper,” he said of a more than 16 percent growth in 2021 in local sales taxes.

Business ribbon cuttings are on the rise, Rothamel said, and so is the Annual Farm Tour, which saw a 27 percent increase in visitors in 2021. Farm Tour attendees came from 30 different zip codes, he said, and spent on average 70 percent more. This year’s Farm Tour will celebrate its 25th anniversary.

As for the local labor force, it is rebounding, Rothamel said. Of the 24,888 people comprising it, according to the most recent data, labor is still down from over 25,000 before the pandemic.

“I think the state of our community is very strong when it comes to economic growth,” he said.

For those who need economic development assistance, free resources are available through the small business development center in town for businesses looking to launch or grow or with questions about small business finance or recruiting new employees.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.