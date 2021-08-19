Area food drive results in 637,892 meals for families in need

The Culpeper Food Bank at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church downtown recently participated in the Unity in Community Food Drive, partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, in which the nonprofit collected enough food and funds to provide 637,892 meals for families in need.

The drive, which went from August 5-14, benefitted from the generosity of people across the Blue Ridge Food Bank’s 25-county service area, surpassing its goal of 400,000 meals while marking the organization’s 40th anniversary, it announced this week.

“The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze our team,” said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “To all who participated in the Unity in Community Food & Fund Drive, thank you. Your support will have a direct and immediate impact on those in need throughout the region.”

A matching gift from Virginia Estates, Hazy Mountain Vineyards and Friends contributed to the success of the event, the nonprofit reported. During the event, the partners boosted their original matching gift as they received progress updates on the fund drive.

“Witnessing the community’s generous response, one partner and long-time donor to the food bank shared, ‘The more we give, the more we feel compelled to give,’” the organization’s news release stated.