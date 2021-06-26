Area high school students win scholarships through community foundation

Nine Culpeper County and Eastern View high school students won scholarships amounting to a total of $14,000 through the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation scholarship program, the group announced this week.

Each of the selected students, who underwent a four-month-long application process, were chosen for their plans to pursue studies in trade and technical fields, whether college-bound or not.

“Our scholarship program brings us tremendous joy and satisfaction in knowing we are providing much-needed assistance at a time when the cost of education has skyrocketed,” the Foundation said in a statement. “The Community Foundation was thrilled to see that even during a pandemic with all the obstacles these young people have faced in their learning, they managed to stay focused and succeed.”

According to its release, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is a public charity that “elevates the well being of others through philanthropic capital by enhancing and preserving the quality of life in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties and to strengthen the region’s nonprofit organizations.”

The following students won scholarships:

• Riley Fay, CCHS—Agnes Cunningham Brown Memorial Scholarship

