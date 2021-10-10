Culpeper-area hikers have been named the top fundraisers for Virginia’s 2020 Xtreme Hike for Cystic Fibrosis near Front Royal. Sleep Hikers won for the third year in a row, raising $43,101 as of this writing. And in the 9th annual Xtreme Hike, Sleep Hikers team members Elizabeth O’Reilly, Jane duFrane, Rebecca Bell and Katherine Ayers each hiked 28 miles on Sunday, Oct. 3. In all, 60 hikers participated in the 2020 hike, held annually to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. This year’s hike raised $245,000, and is still accepting donations at fightcf.cff.org; click Xtreme Hike. The Sleep Hikers group has been hiking since 2017; its 2021 team also included Janice Bates, Kelly Burton and Meg Frederick. Over five years, the team has raised $123,000. The team hikes in honor of Elizabeth and Mike O’Reilly’s children—Aly, Maddie and Killian—who live with cystic fibrosis.
Area hikers are top team in Xtreme Hike for Cystic Fibrosis
- STAR-EXPONENT STAFF REPORT
