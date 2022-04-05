Area landowners can get financial and technical help for conservation projects

Area landowners are urged to seek assistance to pay for and implement projects that address erosion and drainage on their properties, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District announced this week.

Common yard problems such as poor vegetative cover, and erosion or localized flooding, can affect local waterways badly. Since such problems are widespread and get worse over time, the Virginia Conservation Assistance program helps with both financial and technical assistance to repair such issues, the district stated.

The conservation assistance program—available through the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District to landowners in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Rappahannock and Greene counties—is a cost-share program that reimburses up to 75 percent of the cost of installing repairs for erosion and drainage. Some examples of projects include conservation landscaping, rain gardens, dry wells, rainwater harvesting and permeable pavement.

"These practices treat stormwater runoff by slowing, filtering and soaking it up," the district news release stated. "Get paid to create functional landscaping that addresses your problems and improve your property."

The district's urban program manager, Richard Jacobs, said that conservation landscaping uses native plants installed in a diverse layer that holds soil and filters runoff.

"Conservation landscaping can be a meadow, tree planting, or mulched bed," Jacobs said. "When Conservation Landscaping is established along a stream, wetland or pond it acts as a Riparian Buffer. When Conservation Landscaping is used to disperse and filter impervious runoff it acts as a filter strip."

Jacobs further explained that rain gardens are depressed landscape beds that pond temporarily, allowing the runoff to soak into the ground; while dry wells are underground chambers or gravel pits that soak runoff from the downspouts into the ground.

"Rainwater Harvesting diverts rainwater into storage tanks either above or below-ground for later reuse," he added. "Larger practices such as Permeable Pavements, Infiltration basin, and Bioretention are also eligible under the program."

To be eligible, treatment must apply to an existing dwelling or structure that is three years or older in age. Also, the project must provide a water quality benefit, such as erosion or nutrient loss. The property owner must be willing to keep and maintain the practice for 10 years, and the practice is not needed to meet regulatory requirements, the district release stated.

Once a project is completed, periodic inspection verifications will be done by the district to ensure the practices are maintained and functioning properly. Projects cannot address flooding of large streams or channels; the intent of the program is to address runoff from your site while mitigating damage from offsite whenever possible.

Landowners are permitted to apply for more than one project per calendar year, up to the maximum caps set for each type of project, the district stated. It said it is possible that a project will not address your particular problems, but the district said it will try to provide the best solution and help a landowner consider other resources.

This is the application process to participate:

1. Contact the District to request a site visit. District staff visits the property to assess the problems and determines which practices would be most eligible.

2. Based on the recommendations, the owner develops a design plan and gets cost estimates. The plan and estimate is submitted with an application to the district for review and approval.

3. Once approved, the district will provide notification that construction is to begin within 90 days.

4. Once the project is completed, the district performs a final inspection. All final copies of invoices and receipts are submitted to the district for reimbursement.

To request a site visit, home or business owners can visit culpeperswcd.org or call 540/825-8591 or email richardj@culpeperswcd.org.

For more information about VCAP, see vaswcd.org/vcap.