Area mourns loss of Tribute Truck driver 'Ziggy' Levison, advocate for veterans

Air Force veteran Carroll “Ziggy” Levison mostly worked behind the scenes providing support and resources to his fellow military brothers and sisters, and their families.
But then there was his eye-catching, thought-provoking, music-eliciting, red-white-and-blue-wrapped “Tribute Truck,” raising the alarm about the high rate of veteran suicide. He reached thousands with the message.
Disabled from his 20 years in the service, Levison—a retired master sergeant—drove the pickup many, many miles around Virginia and beyond on various veteran service and awareness projects.
The Warrenton resident traveled in between chemotherapy treatments and on days when his health faltered and he was in severe pain, while also working in IT consulting, managing business calls and organizing veterans events.
Levison died July 29, 2021, after a hard fight with cancer, contributing a legacy of service and a challenge to continue it in his absence. He left behind a son, James, and daughter, Ann.
Levison held several titles, including American Legion Department of Virginia 16th District adjutant and a state chaplain for Forty & Eight, a veterans’ fraternal organization and honor society. He was retired from special operations at Hurlburt Field in Florida and grew up in an Air Force family, according to his son.
Levison left Florida after a series of hurricanes in 2004 for work opportunities in Virginia.
Ziggy did what he did for veterans’ advocacy—to start with—for his son, James Levison, an Iraq War veteran injured in an explosion who came home with more than just physical scars.
It was also about Ziggy’s buddy in the Air Force, who died by suicide, James Levison said by phone.
“He’d seen a lot of veterans coming home from Iraq being lost, like me,” said Ziggy’s son.
Veteran suicide and mental health remains an epidemic, James Levison said. But thanks to his father’s work and others’ work, the word is getting out, he said.
“He laid a foundation for me, passed it on to me,” James said.
Levinson said he intends to keep the Tribute Truck going, including in next year’s American Legion Legacy Run, on which Ziggy’s was the lead vehicle in March.
The caravan of hundreds of motorcycles and vehicles over two days travelled from Stafford to Danville and on to Norfolk in support of college scholarships for students of fallen veterans and post-9/11 disabled veterans.
“I am hanging in there going through the treatments,” Levison wrote the Star-Exponent at the time. “It is what it is, and I will continue to serve the veteran community so long as the good Lord is willing to let me.”
Wreaths Across America is another event that James Levison said he will continue to support, as his father did for many years in Culpeper National Cemetery, which will be Ziggy’s final resting place.
Sharon Croushorn, a coordinator of the group’s annual wreath-laying program in Culpeper National Cemetery, called Ziggy Levison the epitome of a true patriot. He supported countless veterans, active duty and former or retired, and their families, she said.
“He was a quiet, humble support,” Croushorn said. “He didn’t draw attention to himself unless of course he was in his American Tribute Truck.”
Otherwise, Levison worked behind the scenes, bridging American Legion communities across the state, she said, a pillar in the veterans community, actively working to inform anyone and everyone of the 22-plus veterans who die by suicide daily in America.
He spent hours on the road to honor veterans, including recently in a visit to Croushorn’s father, who served in Korea, for his 88th birthday.
“He always wanted them to know their service mattered,” she said.
At Wreaths Across America in Culpeper, he was there from start to finish, unloading every wreath, straightening each red bow for placement on the military headstones.
The program will honor Levison this year, Croushorn said.
“Our hearts are broken,” she said. “Ziggy will be sorely missed. You haven’t have had a friend until you have had a friend like Ziggy.”
Just a few days before he recently passed away, hundreds gathered July 25 at VFW Post 247 in Remington, Levison’s home post, to pay him tribute. It was an impressive send-off.
An estimated 100 motorcycles, 51 cars, 30 bike passengers, 60 car passengers, 40 Legion volunteers, law enforcement officials and others participated in the event covered in an article by David Wallace, a communications chairman with Virginia American Legion.
“Ziggy’s hard work, dedication and commitment exemplifies what our organization is all about,” Dept. of Virginia Commander Frank Hillyard said for the article.
Levison dedicated his own time and money to change the suicide toll to zero, said Past Dept. Commander Bill Feasenmyer: “He also inspired others to have the same level of involvement and compassion to his mission that he has.”
One of Levison’s closest allies in the effort to spotlight veteran suicide was The Walking Marine Terry Sharpe, of North Carolina.
Levison met the fellow veteran in 2014 on Sharpe’s first walk to Washington, D.C.—and through Culpeper—again, to raise awareness of veterans ending their own lives at an alarming rate.
“I am heartbroken to lose such a great friend,” Sharpe said. “He supported The Walking Marine with a passion. We truly lost a great man.”
Local volunteer firefighter and professional photographer Kim Atkins got close to Levison while running into him at various veterans events. He had a strong will to help as many as he could, she said.
“There is only one and will ever be one Ziggy in this world,” Atkins said. “Ziggy was family to all of us.”
Levison persisted through great hardship to make sure people knew about the struggles of his fellow servicemen and women.
“If you know a veteran, check on them. If you see a veteran, thank them for their service,” Ziggy wrote in a post supporting The Walking Marine. “Sometimes your one little thank you means all the difference in the world and lets them know there are people out there who care. It’s ok to be opposed to war, but do not oppose veterans. They have only answered the call of their country and given their all to help freedom ring.”
In November 2020, in the midst of a pandemic and in a steady rain, Levison brought his Tribute Truck, blaring patriotic music, to kick off a Veterans Day parade around Culpeper County, starting from the American Legion on State Route 229.
“We wanted to do something to recognize the veterans,” he told the Star-Exponent. It is what Levison lived for and loved to do.
His funeral will be at noon Aug. 27 at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Culpeper National Cemetery.
540/825-4315