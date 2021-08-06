Area mourns loss of Tribute Truck driver 'Ziggy' Levison, advocate for veterans

“I am heartbroken to lose such a great friend,” Sharpe said. “He supported The Walking Marine with a passion. We truly lost a great man.”

Local volunteer firefighter and professional photographer Kim Atkins got close to Levison while running into him at various veterans events. He had a strong will to help as many as he could, she said.

“There is only one and will ever be one Ziggy in this world,” Atkins said. “Ziggy was family to all of us.”

Levison persisted through great hardship to make sure people knew about the struggles of his fellow servicemen and women.

“If you know a veteran, check on them. If you see a veteran, thank them for their service,” Ziggy wrote in a post supporting The Walking Marine. “Sometimes your one little thank you means all the difference in the world and lets them know there are people out there who care. It’s ok to be opposed to war, but do not oppose veterans. They have only answered the call of their country and given their all to help freedom ring.”

In November 2020, in the midst of a pandemic and in a steady rain, Levison brought his Tribute Truck, blaring patriotic music, to kick off a Veterans Day parade around Culpeper County, starting from the American Legion on State Route 229.