Area museums, libraries preserving current moment for the future

We are still living through the COVID-19 pandemic—and are likely ready for it to be ancient history—but local museums and libraries are thinking about how to preserve the moment for future generations.

“It is such a history-in-the-making moment,” said Carolyn Parsons, head of special collections and university archives for the Simpson Library at the University of Mary Washington. “Back in March, shortly after the university was asked to close, we really just started thinking about how this moment is currently here in time and we wanted to preserve it so future researchers could have it before that content was lost.”

Back in May, Parsons and her team, which includes a digital resources librarian and a records coordinator, launched an effort to collect and digitize a variety of COVID-19-related materials. They are asking anyone affiliated with UMW to contribute to the effort.