Area public health official shares her story of COVID

After two years of sharing information with the public about COVID-19, Mary Chamberlin assumed she knew the various ins and outs of the virus—until she tested positive herself.

“I’m actually really surprised that I felt as badly as I have because I’ve been fully vaccinated and boosted and I’m up to date on everything,” she said. “I am surprised it’s lasted as long as it has, too. Every day, I wake up thinking, maybe today I’ll turn the corner.”

Chamberlin, 53, is the public information officer with the Rappahannock Area Health District. Throughout the pandemic, she’s disseminated ever-evolving recommendations about COVID from local, state and federal health officials to Facebook readers and community partners.

Even with her background, she’s been surprised by her “weird” assortment of symptoms and the disease’s progression. Her case has been a reminder that even public health officials sometimes forget to follow recommendations—or their own instincts—when they’re dealing with fever, vice-like headaches and coughing fits so bad, she said the seal-like sound scared her cats.

“In public health, we tell people, if you test negative but you’re still having symptoms, you want to retest within 24 to 48 hours. I did not do that. I didn’t retest for four days,” Chamberlin said. “That’s something I’m kicking myself about. I want to be transparent about that, I really should have followed my own instincts, I know better. I should have retested.”

Chamberlin agreed to share her story with the hopes that someone else will learn from her experience—especially as local cases are climbing again. Friday’s report, one week ago, showed a 45% rise in new COVID cases over the previous week in the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

However, hospitalizations remain low. There were 12 patients being treated for COVID symptoms in the area’s three hospitals on Friday compared to 14 people the previous Friday.

The positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all those taken, topped 10% on Friday for the first time since late February. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s metric on transmission rates, which mainly looks at hospital patterns, remains low.

In addition, the University of Virginia is projecting a possible summer surge fueled by the omicron strain and its subvariants as well as “behavioral changes” among a public ready to get rid of masks and return to pre-pandemic norms.

The U.Va. COVID Model, presented by the Virginia Department of Health, suggest peaks in cases and hospitalizations somewhere between levels seen with the delta variant in fall 2021 and the omicron peak in winter 2022.

However, the model points out that deaths are projected to be “much lower than previous waves as Virginia’s immunity profile continues to improve due to vaccinations, boosters and previous infections, and as treatments become available.”

But as Mary Chamberlin can attest, a person doesn’t have to be part of the statistics to suffer from COVID.

“I wasn’t affected to the point I taxed the health care system and I’m not a COVID death statistic, obviously, but COVID has affected me, you know?” she said during an interview at her Stafford County home. “I don’t know how it’s going to continue to affect me, and that’s my biggest concern.”

COVID AND LUPUS

Chamberlin also has lupus, an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. She’s quick to point out that she’s not taking medicine—namely steroids—to treat her lupus; therefore, her immune system isn’t suppressed. She said she’s not at higher risk of developing a severe COVID case than anyone else.

But the virus can kick her immune system into overdrive, triggering a flareup of her lupus, and that’s what she believes happened on April 21, the first day she had symptoms. All of a sudden, her head felt like it was in a vice, her fever climbed to 102 degrees and she ached all over.

She and her husband, Mark, immediately took home COVID tests and both were negative. As the day wore on, her symptoms worried him, and he suggested they visit an urgent care before it closed. There, she again tested negative for COVID as well as the flu.

Overnight, her headache, fever and aches disappeared and were replaced with symptoms of a bad cold. Chamberlin believes her lupus reaction had abated and the COVID virus was taking hold.

By day three, she still had cold symptoms but was feeling enough energy to do a few things around the house. She and her husband had planned to visit their grandchildren, outside, and Chamberlin said she felt well enough that she could have gone.

But the couple decided not to go, just in case.

Then, the next day dawned—and Chamberlin felt so awful, she didn’t get out of bed. That was a Sunday, when she and her husband normally volunteer at a horse rescue, which she loves, but he had to go alone.

The following morning, when he brought her breakfast of pumpkin bread and strawberries, she couldn’t taste a thing. She reached into her nightstand drawer and pulled out the strongest-smelling lotion she had, and nothing.

Her taste and smell were gone. She took another home test, noticing that the second line on the test stick appeared almost immediately, indicating a positive result.

She couldn’t get an appointment with her doctor so she called Mary Washington Hospital’s nurse triage line. Chamberlin wasn’t aware that it offered help to anyone, not just patients associated with the health-care system. It’s available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight at 540/741-1000.

“They were amazing,” she said. “They don’t ask anything about insurance, they didn’t know who I was.”

‘JUST WEAR A MASK’

Chamberlin wanted treatment options for herself and her husband, who had mild cold symptoms, and the nurse line told her which urgent cares could offer them. She was too late in the course of the virus progression to qualify for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies.

There are two antiviral pills available, but the Chamberlins couldn’t get the newer one—Paxlovid—which the federal government touts for its 90% success rate at reducing the chances of severe infection. The pill also interferes with about 20 common prescription medicines, including his high blood pressure medicine and her treatment for a thyroid issue.

They were prescribed Molnupiravir, an older antiviral pill, which has about 30% success rate in reducing the length of COVID, according to reports.

“I thought, it’s not gonna hurt to try,” she said.

Twelve days after her symptoms first appeared, Mary Chamberlin continued to have coughs, congestion and overall reduced energy. She cleared her throat often during an hour-long interview. She admitted that she planned to nap as soon as the reporter and photographer left her home because her job hours are flexible, and she can work varying hours as needed.

She wishes she had taken a second COVID test within two days of the first one so she could have gotten treatment earlier and would know for certain if she was contagious.

But she was thrown off by her seeming improvement on day three.

“I thought, I wouldn’t be getting better if I had COVID,” she said. “Well, I guess I would.”

She’s also realized that people need to follow their own instincts. CDC recommendations said that after 10 days, she and her husband could go out in public again, maskless. But neither planned to do that because both still had cold symptoms.

Likewise, she’s still touting the need for masks whether a person has a cold, COVID or who knows what.

“If you don’t feel well, just wear a mask,” she said. “If you’re coughing and sneezing a little bit, you have a runny nose, why would you want to spread whatever that is, now that we know that we can prevent that kind of stuff? It’s the right thing to do and it’s no big deal.”