Area Republicans battle at 7th District convention

A vote at the 7th Congressional District Republican convention left some conservatives in Spotsylvania County fuming.

The flashpoint of the convention—held April 9 at Caroline County High School—was a vote to amend the report of the nominations committee and add James Manship as a candidate to compete against Prince William County resident Ben Hazekamp for chairman.

The motion needed support from two-thirds of the 178 delegates to pass. It fell short with only 48%, and Hazekamp was declared chairman.

The decision angered supporters of Manship and Spotsylvania Supervisor David Ross, a candidate for the 7th District Republican primary and hopeful challenger to Democrat Abigail Spanberger for the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He used the decision as campaign material, sending an email requesting $2,900 from each of his supporters to “Stop the Steal” because “the Establishment will do anything for power.”

In the email, Ross, who was a delegate at the convention, claimed he led over the half of the delegates to walk out in protest over the “steal.” He said his demonstration was not in support of Manship—although he touted him as the more conservative, America First candidate—but it was a complaint about the process.

The nominations committee met the morning of the convention and considered both Manship and Hazekamp, and found reasons to be concerned about nominating Manship. In reviewing Manship’s paperwork, it was determined he was previously registered to vote in Fairfax County in the 8th Congressional District.

He recently moved to Spotsylvania, and transferred to the 7th District on Feb. 22, which was after the deadline, according to the committee. Manship, a George Washington impersonator, said he registered to vote in Spotsylvania on Feb. 9. His filing claimed he was registered on Feb. 14. The committee ruled that statement was false.

Committee members noted that an internet search of Manship turned up 25 interactions with law enforcement ranging from speeding tickets to a guilty plea for second-degree assault. It also included a conviction for trespassing. Manship doesn’t dispute the findings and noted that many of them were thrown out of court.

There was a petition from the office of the Attorney General in 2012 requesting that Manship be barred from practicing law in Virginia because he was accused of impersonating a lawyer on multiple occasions. The committee found no ruling on the matter. Manship said he won the case.

“I was helping people who couldn’t afford lawyers, but I never said I was a lawyer,” Manship said.

The committee also presented an email from Manship that told convention chaplain Michael Hirsch, a Fredericksburg-area pastor, that he gives a bad name to Republicans and pastors. The e-mail referred to Hirsch as “tar baby,” which is a known derogatory term for Blacks.

Hirsch is white.

“Like in Brer Rabbit children’s book, if one touches the Tar Baby, one gets tarred,” Manship wrote to Hirsch. “Michael, for now, you are the Tar Baby!”

Manship said he wasn’t using the phrase in a racist way.

“If anybody is not racist, I’m that person,” he said. “I spent over eight years pro bono getting a Black Army veteran who was innocent out of prison. I’ll have my civil rights record stand up against anybody’s.”

Ross said he had no knowledge of those remarks from Manship or his background, and insists his disdain for the result of the convention is strictly about process and not in support of Manship.

“I hadn’t even heard of that,” Ross said of Manship’s comments. “I think there were emails sent back and forth. My issue was with the process, not with the candidates. That process brought 178 people to Caroline County to vote on a Chair. It would’ve been great to have some discussion about whatever these issues are.”

Ross said conservatives in Spotsylvania and Stafford County remain upset about the denial of Manship, who said he plans to contest the ruling to the 7th District and later appeal to the State Central Committee.

The King George County Republican Committee took exception to Ross’ conclusion that the event was rigged.

Bob Stevenson of KGRC Public Relations wrote that the email Ross sent out reflects poorly on the KGRC. Ross’ email called the 7th District Nominations Committee “five RINOs” or Republicans In Name Only.

The nominations committee is made up of one representative each from Caroline, King George, Madison County, Prince William County and Spotsylvania.

“In votes called for during the convention, all of our KGRC delegates voted unanimously in opposition to Mr. Ross’ claims of illegitimacy. We are not RINOs,” Stevenson wrote. “As the convention progressed, it became suspicious that there was a preplanned organized plot to take over the convention and force a result that was minority held and counter to the majority position.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com