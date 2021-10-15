Area teacher arrested, charged with taking indecent liberties with a child

An area teacher was arrested Friday on a charge of taking indecent liberties with a teenage student last year.

Terrance Darnell Bushrod, 31, was indicted Thursday by a King George County grand jury. He was arrested Friday and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, but was released on bond less than two hours later.

The charge, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, stems from an alleged Feb. 15, 2020, incident in King George.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusmann said Bushrod was employed by the Colonial Beach school system at the time. He is accused of driving a teenage student from Colonial Beach to King George, where the crime is alleged to have occurred on the side of a road.

The student eventually complained about the incident to some of her peers. The allegation made its way to adults, who reported it to police.

By the time the investigation got underway, Bushrod was working as a special education teacher at Spotsylvania Elementary School.

Spotsylvania schools spokeswoman Rene Daniels said Bushrod is suspended and has not been on any county school campus since Sept. 3. Daniels said school officials removed Bushrod from his position as soon as they became aware of the investigation.