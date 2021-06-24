Arlington Diocese Bishop issues statement on Equality Act

Catholics across America are celebrating Religious Freedom Week, June 22–29, and taking a stand for the freedom on which the country was founded – the freedom to live out one's faith publicly.
This freedom includes the right to serve the common good, as faith compels, through various religious charities and ministries, according to a release from the Catholic Diocese of Arlington.
Most recently, during the tremendous suffering of this past year, hope arose in communities across the country as people of faith selflessly served those in need, the release stated.
Catholic Charities and parishes across the diocese that includes Culpeper delivered unprecedented amounts of food and emergency assistance to those experiencing financial difficulty.
A record number of families opened their homes to adoption. And, in the darkest days of the pandemic, Catholic schools led the way in safely reopening for in-person learning.
Solidarity in Freedom is the theme of this year’s observance, calling to mind the words of Pope Francis: “Solidarity means much more than engaging in sporadic acts of generosity. It means thinking and acting in terms of community."
Bishop Michael Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, in a statement, encouraged followers to "remain steadfast in our commitment to live virtuously and carry out acts of service, despite the sad reality that real threats to religious freedom exist."
The Bishop went on, “At the forefront are troubling attempts to remove the truth of human sexuality from the public square by redefining gender, as proposed in the Equality Act, and silencing voices that disagree.
"This act threatens to remove conscience protections for physicians, counselors and others, while simultaneously harming vulnerable populations. It leads to confusion, especially among young people, and introduces a significant risk to women and girls who seek protection in shelters and other safe places.
“As we address these and other challenges, I pray that we do so with steadfast conviction, renewed zeal, and unparalleled optimism. We have the truth, and we must be bold enough to stand up and proclaim it, no matter the cost. May our Lord give us strength and wisdom for the work that lies ahead.”