Arlington Diocese Bishop issues statement on Equality Act

Catholics across America are celebrating Religious Freedom Week, June 22–29, and taking a stand for the freedom on which the country was founded – the freedom to live out one's faith publicly.

This freedom includes the right to serve the common good, as faith compels, through various religious charities and ministries, according to a release from the Catholic Diocese of Arlington.

Most recently, during the tremendous suffering of this past year, hope arose in communities across the country as people of faith selflessly served those in need, the release stated.

Catholic Charities and parishes across the diocese that includes Culpeper delivered unprecedented amounts of food and emergency assistance to those experiencing financial difficulty.

A record number of families opened their homes to adoption. And, in the darkest days of the pandemic, Catholic schools led the way in safely reopening for in-person learning.

Solidarity in Freedom is the theme of this year’s observance, calling to mind the words of Pope Francis: “Solidarity means much more than engaging in sporadic acts of generosity. It means thinking and acting in terms of community."