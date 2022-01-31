Arlington Diocese Bishop Michael Burbidge statement for Black History Month

Released Monday, Jan. 31 by the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, which spans Culpeper and Fauquier churches as well as the city of Fredericksburg from the Bishop Michael Burbidge:

"During Black History Month, we celebrate and remember the profound contributions Black Americans have made to society, particularly to the Catholic Church in the United States, and especially to those whose faithful witness helped build and strengthen the Diocese of Arlington.

"As we celebrate the significant achievements of Black Americans against considerable odds, we must not forget the dark stain on our history, a stain that sadly remains with us today: the sin of racism," Burbidge said in the statement.

"While progress has been made in ensuring civil rights for all, the reality and wounds of racism continue to affect communities across the nation. As brothers and sisters in Christ, we have a responsibility and sacred duty to assist in eradicating racism and replacing hatred with love.

"In 2018, my brother bishops and I issued a pastoral letter against racism, 'Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love,' which urges 'a genuine conversion that will compel change and the reform of our institutions and society.'

"The Diocese of Arlington Advisory Council on Racism is assisting me in furthering the implementation of this letter’s vision in our Diocese. The Council, comprised of Black clergy and lay men and women who bring with them extensive expertise, help us build upon the hard-fought achievements of the past.

"Together, by the grace of God, we can achieve greater understanding and unity that moves us forward with confident hope in the transforming power of Our Lord," Burbidge said in the statement.