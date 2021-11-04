Arlington Diocese Bishop to lead 75th anniversary mass at Precious Blood Catholic in Culpeper

Catholic Diocese of Arlington Bishop Michael F. Burbidge will preside over a special, bilingual anniversary mass at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 7 at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 E. Edmondson St. in Culpeper.

The mass will celebrate 75 years since the local Catholic church established as an independent parish. Father Maurice du Castillon, Congregation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, was appointed the first pastor in 1949, according to a church release.

Through the years, other Missionhurst priests have been assigned to Precious Blood, most notably, the Late Fr. Leo Zonneveld, for 35 years. In 2016, Fr. Kevin B. Walsh was appointed as Pastor of Precious Blood by the Diocese of Arlington.

Sunday’s celebration of Mass will join both English and the Spanish parishioners with bilingual music and readings in both languages. A reception will follow at the parish school, Epiphany Catholic School, 1211 E. Grandview Ave.

Information about the history of the Church and many of the ministries working and serving the Culpeper community at large will be on display at the reception. The 75th Anniversary committee, led by parishioner, Julia Scalzo, has been working since last February making the plans for this very special day. Commemorative Christmas ornaments and magnets will be available at the reception.