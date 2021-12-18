Armed Culpeper man, sought by police, shot dead after car chase

An armed Culpeper man, 21, was killed in a confrontation with Culpeper sheriff’s deputies Friday evening in Rappahannock County after a multi-county car chase, Virginia State Police said Saturday.
The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the pursuit and shooting, which killed Jeremy A. Yates, Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman, said in a statement. Yates had mental-health issues, according to Culpeper town police.
The chase and shooting involved personnel from the Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock sheriff’s offices, Coffey said.
At 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, the Culpeper Police Department advised regional law enforcement to be on the lookout for Yates. A former Eastern View High School athlete, Yates played football at Fork Union Military Academy.
An emergency custody order was obtained for him Friday; it was believed he could be armed with a gun, state police said.
About 9 p.m., a Madison sheriff’s deputy saw a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado stopped on State Route 231 (Etlan Road) in Madison County. As deputies approached the Chevrolet, Yates sped away and deputies gave chase, Coffey said.
During the pursuit, Yates began firing shots at passing vehicles, state police said.
As the Madison deputy continued pursuing Yates north on State Route 231 into Rappahannock, a Rappahannock deputy joined the chase. During this time, Yates fired at and hit a Rappahannock deputy’s vehicle multiple times, Coffey said.
As Yates was driving south on State Route 707 (Slate Mills Road) near Route 644 (Reva Road)—in Rappahannock at the Culpeper line—he began shooting at Culpeper deputies stopped on Slate Mills Road in their vehicles facing north, Coffey said.
Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office personnel returned fire. Yates’ Chevrolet ran off the road’s left side, hit an embankment and overturned, state police said.
Deputies tried to render first aid to Yates, but he died at the scene.
His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.
Two handguns were recovered from Yates’ vehicle, Coffey said.
No one else was injured during the incident. No citizens reported their vehicles being struck by bullets when Yates was firing at other automobiles, Coffey said.
At the request of Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins and Madison County Sheriff Erik Weaver, the state police Culpeper Field Office is investigating the pursuit and shooting involving their personnel, Coffee said.
The state police urge anyone with information to call 540-829-7400 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Emergency custody orders are issued in Virginia by a judge, special justice, magistrate or law-enforcement officer for people believed to be in mental crisis and a potential danger to themselves or others.
Last week, Culpeper police responded to an initial mental health-related call involving Yates. An emergency custody order was obtained and the young man was put in treatment.
Yates was released from treatment Tuesday, town police said. Three days later, another order was sought on his behalf; that situation ended in Friday’s fatal shooting.
Friday’s incident was the third fatal officer-involved shooting involving Culpeper County sheriff’s deputies since Thanksgiving 2020. State police were put in charge of all three investigations.
