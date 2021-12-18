Armed Culpeper man, sought on emergency custody order, dies in officer-involved shooting

As the Madison deputy continued pursuit north on Route 231 into Rappahannock, a Rappahannock deputy joined the chase. It was during this time that Yates reportedly fired and struck a Rappahannock deputy’s vehicle multiple times, Coffey said.

As Yates was driving south on Rt. 707 (Slate Mills Rd) near the intersection of Rt. 644 (Reva Rd)—located inside Rappahannock at the Culpeper line—he reportedly began shooting at Culpeper deputies stopped in the road in their vehicles facing north on Slate Mills Road, Coffey said.

Culpeper County Sheriff's Office personnel returned fire. The Colorado ran off the left side of the road, collided with an embankment, and overturned, according to state police.

Deputies attempted to render first aid, but Yates died at the scene.

His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

Two handguns were recovered from the Colorado, Coffey said.

No one else was injured during the incident. No citizens reported their vehicles being struck by bullets from when Yates was firing at other vehicles, Coffey said.