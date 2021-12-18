Armed Culpeper man, sought on emergency custody order, dies in officer-involved shooting

A 21-year-old armed Culpeper man being sought on an emergency custody order for the second time in two weeks died Friday evening in Rappahannock in an officer-involved shooting with Culpeper deputies that followed a multi-county vehicle chase, according to Virginia State Police.
VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is investigating the pursuit and shooting involving personnel from Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock county sheriff’s offices, according to a release Saturday morning from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
At 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, Culpeper Police Department issued a "Be On the Lookout" to regional law enforcement for Jeremy A. Yates, 21, of Culpeper. Yates was a former Eastern View High School athlete who also played football at Fork Union Military Academy.
An Emergency Custody Order had been obtained for him Friday and it was believed that he could be armed with a gun, the state police release said.
Around 9 p.m., a Madison deputy observed a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado stopped on State Route 231 (Etlan Rd) in Madison County. As deputies approached the Chevrolet, Yates sped away and a pursuit ensued, Coffey said.
During the course of the pursuit, Yates reportedly began firing shots at passing vehicles, the release stated.
As the Madison deputy continued pursuit north on Route 231 into Rappahannock, a Rappahannock deputy joined the chase. It was during this time that Yates reportedly fired and struck a Rappahannock deputy’s vehicle multiple times, Coffey said.
As Yates was driving south on Rt. 707 (Slate Mills Rd) near the intersection of Rt. 644 (Reva Rd)—located inside Rappahannock at the Culpeper line—he reportedly began shooting at Culpeper deputies stopped in the road in their vehicles facing north on Slate Mills Road, Coffey said.
Culpeper County Sheriff's Office personnel returned fire. The Colorado ran off the left side of the road, collided with an embankment, and overturned, according to state police.
Deputies attempted to render first aid, but Yates died at the scene.
His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.
Two handguns were recovered from the Colorado, Coffey said.
No one else was injured during the incident. No citizens reported their vehicles being struck by bullets from when Yates was firing at other vehicles, Coffey said.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 540/829-7400 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Emergency custody orders are issued in Virginia by a judge, special justice, magistrate or law enforcement officer for people believed to be in mental crisis and a potential danger to themselves or others.
Culpeper Police responded to an initial mental health related call involving Yates last week. An emergency custody order was obtained and the young man was placed into treatment.
Yates was released from treatment on Tuesday, according to town police. Three days later, another order was sought on his behalf, ending in the fatal shooting.
This is the third fatal officer-involved shooting involving Culpeper County deputies since Thanksgiving 2020. State Police were placed in charged of all three investigations.
