Army veteran running as Republican for Culpeper Town Council

Raised in a publicly subsidized row-house by a single, working mom, Sapp enlisted in the Army while in high school and completed basic training the summer before his senior year.

“Physically, I was prepared for it; mentally it was a little tougher,” he said of completing boot camp at that age. “Being 16 I had ideas about life that kind of had to be killed out of me. I was a football player all through high school so physically it wasn’t that tough—it was more the emotional aspect of it.”

Sapp, whose late mother was white and dad, also deceased, was Black, got his GED and entered the Army at age 17. He worked as a dental lab specialist at Fort Drum in New York, serving stateside in the early to mid-1990s. He entered the workforce after the military, building on the example of seeing his mother get up and go to work every day to provide for her family.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My principles all go back to growing up where I grew up, where people had to bust their tail and work for everything they got,” Sapp said. “I am going to work harder than any other candidate.”