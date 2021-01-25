Army veteran running as Republican for Culpeper Town Council

A first-time political candidate campaigning on lower taxes, more affordable housing and investment in local youth recently announced his candidacy for Culpeper Town Council in the November 2021 election.
Army veteran Fred Sapp sees cronyism when he looks at local government.
“There is a bit of winks and nods going on and I don’t think that’s how we serve the people,” he said in a recent phone interview. “We serve the people by doing our research and making the best decision for all, not just certain people. I am a strong, strong believer in the Constitution and I believe that people have the right to expect the government to represent them and not the interest of government.”
Sapp is a Delaware native whose work as a retail inventory specialist brought him to the area and then to Culpeper County in 2006. He moved into town in 2018 and is a single dad with a 14-year-old daughter. The 46-year-old also has a background in security and currently works as an account executive.
Sapp is running as a Republican in the town council election. Seeking elected office, he said, is a natural extension of a lifetime of service. Sapp recalled his first job as a 15-year-old working a warehouse job in the summer youth program for the city of Wilmington, Del. His task was to provide supplies for the public housing maintenance crew, Sapp said.
Raised in a publicly subsidized row-house by a single, working mom, Sapp enlisted in the Army while in high school and completed basic training the summer before his senior year.
“Physically, I was prepared for it; mentally it was a little tougher,” he said of completing boot camp at that age. “Being 16 I had ideas about life that kind of had to be killed out of me. I was a football player all through high school so physically it wasn’t that tough—it was more the emotional aspect of it.”
Sapp, whose late mother was white and dad, also deceased, was Black, got his GED and entered the Army at age 17. He worked as a dental lab specialist at Fort Drum in New York, serving stateside in the early to mid-1990s. He entered the workforce after the military, building on the example of seeing his mother get up and go to work every day to provide for her family.
“My principles all go back to growing up where I grew up, where people had to bust their tail and work for everything they got,” Sapp said. “I am going to work harder than any other candidate.”
He called himself a candidate for the people and not for the office. Sapp said every decision he makes, if elected, would be based on how it will benefit town citizens. For example, he said, the town’s personal property taxes need to go. Sapp called it double taxation, also due the county, and due annually. In Delaware, he said, citizens pay tax on their vehicle one time—when they buy it.
The town council candidate spoke up for building houses that locals can actually afford to buy and revitalizing blighted areas where he said many are living paycheck to paycheck.
“Something I learned growing in up inner city, where things look beat up, run down or less cared for, those are the areas where you see more police activity. Not because they want to be there but because those people have gotten to the point where they are kind of used to being a certain way.
“Not being cared for, put by the wayside, domestic issues, drug issues, homelessness, mental health,” Sapp said. “These people should be able to wake up in the morning and say today will be a better day and this is why.”
The council candidate advocated for a year-round homeless shelter and decent housing for veterans. Sapp said a youth facility is needed. He emphasized he would not seek to benefit from being in office.
“I am a Republican, but at the same time I am a constitutionalist,” Sapp said. “I believe it’s about the people—we should hold everything we do up against the constitution before we make any decisions.”
In his farewell address, George Washington warned against political parties, the candidate said.
“But I align with the philosophy of the Republican Party,” Sapp said, adding, “I grew up in a Democratic stronghold in Wilmington so I’ve seen what that looks like, too.”
