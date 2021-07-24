Arraignment postponed for Spotsylvania deputy charged in shooting

The initial court appearance for the Spotsylvania deputy charged with a felony in connection with a shooting of a county resident has been pushed back to September.

David Matthew Turbyfill, 23, was on the Spotsylvania Circuit Court docket Friday for an initial hearing. But his attorney, Mark Bong, received permission to postpone Friday’s hearing.

Instead, Turbyfill is now scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 10. A trial date is expected to be set at that time.

Turbyfill was indicted July 15 by a special grand jury on a felony charge of reckless handling of a firearm. The charge stems from the highly publicized April 21 shooting of 32-year-old county resident Isiah Brown, who was shot multiple times outside his home in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania while holding a cordless telephone.

It was dark outside, and Turbyfill apparently thought Brown was walking toward him with a gun. Turbyfill could be heard on audio released after the incident yelling at Brown to drop the gun and stop coming toward him.

Brown spent weeks in a hospital, but is now recovering at home. He had been given a ride home by Turbyfill earlier that evening after his car broke down, and Turbyfill returned to the area after Brown made what a dispatcher told him was an unnecessary 911 call.