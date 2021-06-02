Arraignment scheduled for Madison man accused of killing younger brother

A Madison man accused in the fatal shooting death of his brother in late 2020 is set for arraignment this week in circuit court in a deadly domestic incident reportedly sparked by a landlord's threat of higher rent.

A grand jury on May 3 indicted 47-year-old Daniel Rubio-Ortiz on charges of maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle resulting in a death and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from the Dec. 11, 2020 death of Rubio-Ortiz's brother, 44-year-old Aramis Ortiz.

According to evidence presented during a preliminary hearing, Rubio-Ortiz testified he had asked his brother to move out of the home he rents with his wife at 2282 Thrift Road, off of Main Street in the town of Madison.

Rubio-Ortiz testified the landlord was going to raise the rent due to an extra person being in the home. Rubio-Ortiz said the conversation with his brother turned into an argument.

The defendant testified his brother tried to hit his wife and car with his own PT Cruiser. Rubio-Ortiz said he shot three times in the air to scare Ortiz who then left.

Ortiz’s car was found approximately ½ mile from the home on Thrift Road. The vehicle had flipped and Ortiz was outside of the vehicle, on the ground deceased.