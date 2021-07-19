Art-Mobile bringing nature-themed exhibit to Brandy Station Volunteer Firemen's Fair

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is pleased to announce its traveling ‘Art-Mobile,’ featuring nature-themed exhibits, will be on site, with free admission, Thursday and Friday evenings, Aug. 12 & 13, at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. Fair, 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road in Culpeper County.
VMFA on the Road’s new exhibition, “A View from Home: Landscapes of Virginia,” features paintings, photographs, woodblock prints and engravings from the museum's permanent collection that explore the diversity and beauty of the state’s natural landscape.
The Art-Mobile for the 21st Century annually travels across Virginia from the Eastern Shore to the mountains of the Southwest.
The latest collection showcases artists of various styles and periods, who together record both the sublimity of unspoiled nature and the impact of human activity on the countryside, according to a VMFA news release.
“Besides welcoming visitors to enjoy our collections and educational programming in our Richmond campus, VMFA is committed to bringing works of art to Virginians across the Commonwealth. VMFA on the Road has done a fantastic job of doing just that,” said Museum CEO Alex Nyerges in a statement. “We are delighted to be showcasing works that highlight our own beautiful landscapes.”
Jeffrey Allison, VMFA’s Paul Mellon Collection Educator and Manager of Statewide Programs and Exhibitions, is curator. Featured artists include Adele Clark, Hullihen Williams Moore, George H. Benjamin Johnson, Miwako Nishizawa and others.
In 1953, VMFA became one of the first museums in the world to have an Art-Mobile. For four decades as many as four of the traveling art shows toured 59 exhibitions reaching more than 2.5 million Virginians, the release stated.
The museum re-launched its state-of-the-art traveling museum and art studio called VMFA on the Road in October 2018. The climate-controlled 53-foot Volvo trailer includes Wi-Fi to connect visitors with VMFA educators and interactive components to meet their 21st-century expectations.
The main attraction, however, is the opportunity for residents to see and experience authentic works of art from the VMFA collection up close. VMFA on the Road is traveling to remote corners of Virginia, some 1,000 locations—from community centers and small museums to colleges and universities to the Brandy Station Carnival.