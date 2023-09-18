Growing older at home for as long as possible is the timeless theme of the Art of Aging Lifestyle and Wellness expo—a free, two-part event launching this week in Sperryville.

A signature event of Aging Together, the first expo in Rappahannock County will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, located at 3748 Sperryville Pike. The second expo will be held same time on Oct. 26 at the Culpeper County Fieldhouse.

“The process of maintaining a positive attitude, feeling good about yourself, keeping fit and healthy, and engaging fully in life as you age is what positive aging, the ‘art’ of aging is all about,” according to an Aging Together release quoting Positive Psychology Institute

Setting up needed support systems often helps seniors remain in their homes. The purpose of the Art of Aging Lifestyle and Wellness expos is to showcase the many resources and services available to older adults in the community under one roof, according to the release.

In the Culpeper five-county area served by Aging Together, sought-after resources are available for learning healthy habits, taking care of stress and mental health, staying fit, finding transportation and food, getting vaccines and health assessments, even fun ideas like flower arranging. Find them all at the Art of Aging Lifestyle and Wellness Expos.

“This is a great opportunity for organizations to showcase the many services available right in their own backyard. We are pleased to see not only many returning exhibitors, but also several new ones as well this year,” said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps.

Featured demos will include virtual reality specific to seniors for better mental wellness and quality of life will.

“A person puts on a viewer headset and is transported to a different part of the world in a way that makes them feel they are really there. It changes their whole demeanor because it’s an activity that both engages and amazes them,” said Phipps.

Attendees of the Sperryville expo can receive vaccinations for the flu, pneumonia and RSV through a partnership with Rapp at Home and Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc., and the first 100 people will receive a free ice cream treat from Yukon Treats.

The Culpeper expo will offer informational sessions on Encompass Community Support’s Mobile Outreach Program to combat social isolation and food insecurity as well as ornitherapy—how birdwatching can benefit mind, body and spirit, among others. SAM FM 105.5/95.3 will be playing classic hits broadcasting live radio from Culpeper

All are welcome. See agingtogether.org or call 540/829-6405.