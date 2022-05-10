Artist-in-Residence program to host five this year in Shenandoah NP

A printer, papermaker and bookbinder is doing her work in Shenandoah National Park this month as the first of five individuals selected for the annual Artist-in-Residence program.

Jillian Sico makes paper by hand, grows fibers, dyes plants and carves wood, all requiring a quiet, meditative patience. She is also currently pursuing a master’s degree in fine arts in Book Arts at the University of Alabama, according to a park release.

Spending time outdoors allow the artist to think deeply about how humans connect with nature, as she will be doing May 9 to 30 as an Artist-in-Residence.

The program gives artists of all types an opportunity to creatively explore Shenandoah’s natural and cultural resources and pursue their artistic discipline, the park release stated.

Each artist will spend three weeks in Shenandoah and will then create an original piece reflecting the experience to donate to the park. Artists also present public programs about their art and their residencies.

Sandy Kessler Kaminski, a classically trained artist, will be in the park July 15 to Aug. 5.

She integrates contemporary materials and processes, creating thoughtful, interesting, and exciting works including long lasting exterior paintings, pastels and sculpture. Over the past decade she has used an approach to public art that is both reflective of the people involved in its creation and inclusive of the viewer, according to the park release.

Plein air painter Ken Heyman is the selected Artist-in-Residence for Aug. 15 to Sept. 6.

He prefers the act of painting outdoors for the simple purity of the experience. Heyman works directly on site in nature to capture the essence of the landscape forces spontaneity into the process; including the changing sun, wind, and weather.

Artist Jaime Barks grew up roaming the foothills of the Smoky Mountains. She’ll be painting in Shenandoah Sept. 7 to 29, creating pieces based on places she has been, according to the park release. Barks uses a combination of reference images and sketches done on location to capture the feeling of a place.

Finally, Carl Johnson, an award-winning nature photographer from Anchorage, will be Artist-in-Residence Oct. 17 to Nov. 7.

Through his art, he notices the world, sees details and light in a way he has not seen before. Texture, color lines, shadow; they all come together to tell a story to isolate discrete elements from what is otherwise the chaos of the natural world, according to the park release.