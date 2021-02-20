Artist Pamela Kish starts creative career at age 50

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crames said her focus for the business is on style, workmanship and value. The store’s stone coasters are made by hand in Philadelphia, and their pillows are sewn by a seamstress in Upstate New York. The site’s hand-formed ceramic trays are created by a ceramic artist in Dallas, Texas.

“We love working with artisans who love what they are creating and do it with great style and care,” Crames said. “We are always on the lookout for new artists doing inspiring work.”

Kish believes everyone can benefit from the creative expression involved in producing a work of art.

“I think many people have talent, and I believe everyone is capable of doing something artistic,” Kish said. “I would say if you don’t paint brilliantly, then paint badly! It’s all in the fun. Who cares how it looks or sounds in the end?”

Kish said the desire to make things is built into each of us—we naturally love beauty.

“All children are artists, they all love to create,” Kish said. “It isn’t till you get older and start listening to critics that people stop doing it.”

Kish said her three grandsons—Rocco, age 7; Alejandro, 11; and Jack, 13—visit from their home in Pennsylvania and are sometimes her painting partners.