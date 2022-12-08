 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

As hate crimes reach new high, Spanberger calls for national strategy to fight antisemitism

  • 0
Emhoff Antisemitism

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks Dec. 7 during a roundtable discussion at the White House with Jewish leaders about the rise in antisemitism and efforts to fight hate in the United States.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, this week joined 126 House and Senate lawmakers in urging President Joe Biden to create a unified national strategy to monitor and combat antisemitism, according to a release from the congresswoman’s office.

Hate crimes against Jewish people are again becoming more widespread, and in 2020 reached the highest rate in more than a decade in America, according to the FBI. They constituted 60 percent of all incidents based on religion, the Congresswoman’s office said. Spanberger is a member of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combatting Antisemitism.

In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers urged the president to develop a stronger, whole-of-government effort to counter the growing danger. Additionally, the lawmakers warned that the rise in antisemitic violence threatens not only Jewish communities, but the security of other minority groups and the foundations of democracy itself, the release stated.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Antisemitic voices, inciting hateful and violent action, are finding new audiences, with anti-Jewish conspiracies gaining traction across the globe and through social media. In the United States, the evidence of rising antisemitism is clear and alarming,” wrote Spanberger and the bicameral group of lawmakers.

“Jewish communal institutions and synagogues are increasingly targets of violent attacks, as evidenced by the violent and often deadly assaults on the Jewish community in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2018, Poway, California in 2019, Jersey City, New Jersey and Monsey, New York in 2019, and Colleyville, Texas in 2022.”

The lawmakers continued, “Because many individual agencies play a critical role in combating antisemitism, closer coordination is needed to share best practices, data, and intelligence; identify gaps in efforts; streamline overlapping activities and roles; and execute a unified national strategy.”

U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and James Lankford (R-OK), as well as U.S. Representatives Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) — co-chairs of the Senate and House Bipartisan Task Forces for Combating Antisemitism – led the letter to Biden, according to the release.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Trump next? Some believe DA could file new charges after Trump Organization

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert