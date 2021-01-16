As more vaccine clinics are held, officials remind people the shots don't provide instant immunity

That shot in the arm doesn’t come with a shield of invincibility.
Health officials stress that getting the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t mean a person should immediately get rid of the face mask, go out to eat, hang with friends or hug their grandchildren.
It can take up to two weeks after the first dose for the immune system to start to kick in, and full protection doesn’t come until about a week after the second dose, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer at Mary Washington Healthcare.
Even then, the vaccine won’t be effective for one of every 20 people, meaning that masks and social distancing will remain a part of the future, at least for a while.
“People get that first vaccine, and think they’re bulletproof,” Newman said, adding that the hospital system has seen the repercussions of people prematurely dropping their guard. “We’ve had some health-care workers who got the first dose, then four to five days later, they came in with COVID.”
Dr. Rich Williams, director of the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County, has heard from a lot of older people who can’t wait to get their arms around their grandchildren. They’ve been separated from them for almost a year and want to make up for lost time, but he cautions them to keep up protective measures.
“Everybody’s behavior needs to stay exactly the same, before and after the shot,” Williams said. “Folks who are older, they need to continue keeping to themselves, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. I worry about people getting the vaccine and acting like everything is cured.”
Officials said it will take another few months for life to get back to normal as more people are vaccinated and the community develops that often-discussed herd immunity. Given that the Rappahannock Area Health District set a new record on Friday for the number of people testing positive in a single day, the prevalence of COVID-19 isn’t going down overnight.
“It will still be months before the vaccine is widely available publicly,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the local health district. “We are still very much in the trenches of this pandemic.”
Society can start relaxing “when we see case numbers drop dramatically, and that’s probably not going to happen until late spring or summertime,” Williams said.
Lots of shots in arm
Mary Washington Healthcare has established a vaccination clinic at the Fick Conference Center on its Fredericksburg campus and will administer shots to about 6,000 teachers and staff and who work at public and private schools in the health district. School systems sent contact information to MWHC officials, who then scheduled appointments, starting last Tuesday.
The Fick center is behind the Moss Free Clinic, and MWHC officials hope to vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day there, depending on doses available and staff, said Lisa Henry, marketing director. The system is using a combination of volunteers, nurses and other staffers who help at the clinic after their regular shifts.
MWHC continues to vaccinate some health care workers in the first Tier, 1a, and has moved to the second level, Tier 1b, which was expanded last week to include people 65 and over; those age 16 to 64 with underlying issues that could cause more severe cases; certain essential workers including police, fire and rescue staff; and people in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant worker camps.
MWHC officials reached out to school workers to schedule their appointments, but everyone else in Tier 1b can attempt to make an appointment on its website, marywashingtonhealthcare.com.
The local health district is continuing its work at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center and will take its show on the road. Workers will vaccinate residents, staff and volunteers at the Brisben Center homeless shelter on Tuesday, then begin holding one- to two-day clinics in the community.
The first is Wednesday and Thursday at King George High School. The county’s Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services is reaching out to King George residents, age 75 and up, who completed the health district’s survey. Residents in that age group who don’t have computer access will get a phone call, according to the health district. King George residents can contact 540/785-8988 or COVID19@co.kinggeorge.state.va.us for vaccination information.
Those in Tier 1b can register with the local health district or Mary Washington for appointments, and the details are spelled out in an accompanying chart.
Tier 1a and the expanded 1b include about half of the state’s 8.5 million residents, Gov. Ralph Northam said last week.
“The governor wasn’t kidding when he said it was a lot of people,” Henry said. “It’s going to get better and better as we go, but we just ask people for grace and patience as we’re all making decisions literally at the 11th hour.”
Officials stress that clinics are for those with appointments only; no walk-ins will be accepted.
‘One shot at a time’
Patience may be a superpower rarer than invincibility, especially as people see on Facebook who’s been vaccinated or gotten appointments before them.
“A lot of people [are] wondering, ‘Why did this person get it before me? I want it and I should get it,’ and those feelings are understandable,” Newman said. “Many people have been almost prisoners in their home, and this has been a long haul for many, many individuals.”
Joe Saitta, the health district’s incident commander who’s leading the vaccination effort, said he is grateful to those who are patiently waiting. They recognize that it takes a while to vaccinate 376,000 people—the population of the health district—especially when the federal government didn’t provide a lot of direction and state health officials change the order of who’s being vaccinated, as they did last week, without telling those on the local level.
There have been other “disruptions,” he said, including “a few not-so-patient people” that called or showed up at vaccination sites or health department offices demanding it was their turn. Instead of speeding up the process, the actions slow them down, because health officials have to devote staff to deal with the problems.
He likes to remind his workers—who still are handling record numbers of new cases as well as vaccination clinics—that every single shot counts. It’s one less person who gets sick, tested, hospitalized or placed in a casket.
It’s “one less person that a family and friends have to mourn,” Saitta said. “One shot at a time, we will break this pandemic.”
