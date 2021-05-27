As vaccine demand drops off, RRHD to implement 'targeted outreach'

The local health district said Thursday that demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has dropped dramatically over recent weeks.
“Across the nation 50 percent of people have had at least one shot of vaccine,” said Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator April Achter in an interview Wednesday. “In Virginia, 53.6 percent have had one dose, and in our health district that number is 47.8 percent.”
As of Thursday morning, 54.4% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 66.1% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.
The spread of COVID in the Culpeper area has slowed significantly as more and more people get protection in the form of vaccine, said Dr. Colin Greene, RRHD acting health director. Average daily new cases stood at about six as of this week, Greene said, compared to more than 100 at the peak in February.
Meeting the nation-wide goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated by July 4 will depend on how many people are willing to take the shot, Greene said.
The local 65-and-older population is doing well, with 82 percent receiving at least one dose, he said. That demographic has been impacted most, with many becoming seriously ill or suffering death from the new coronavirus.
Locally, the health district saw a big dip in residents coming to its clinics in late March and early April, around the time reports surfaced of rare blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Greene said.
“We had also just finished vaccinating the most enthusiastic people,” he said.
In February and early March, long lines of locals were coming to clinics so supply exceeded demand. The opposite is true now, the health director said.
“We don’t order as much as we used to, but we are doing a lot of outreach,” Greene said, including to local school districts.
Achter said RRHD is still overseeing clinics daily at Culpeper’s Germanna Community College campus, although traffic has significantly slowed. Walk-ins are welcome, as are children age 12 and older.
“We’ll probably be out of that site by the end of June,” she said.
After June, Achter said the focus will transition to targeted outreach to administer vaccinations.
“We’ll try to partner with organizations where people congregate, to find populations that may have trouble with transportation, and take the vaccine into the community,” Achter said, noting potential locations might include work sites and businesses, churches, or events and festivals.
“If anyone is interested in hosting a vaccine event, please email askrrhd@vdh.virginia.gov and we can make arrangements,” the health official said.
The vaccine is widely available at various local pharmacies and in doctor’s offices, for free, she said.
As soon as it was confirmed safe to do so by the Centers for Disease Control, RRHD began inoculating children age 12 and older, Achter said.
A clinic was recently held at Rappahannock Elementary School that vaccinated many students in that area.
“We’ve been doing some targeted advertising to Culpeper school-age children, and holding clinics near by to make it more convenient,” she said. “We’re making every effort to reach out to our young people, because we know that they absolutely serve to transmit disease to the vulnerable in our community.”
Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask mandate expired at midnight Thursday. Achter said with that milestone, wearing masks changes from “must” to “should.”
“Residents need to continue to wear a mask in any health care setting and on public transport, and if they are not fully vaccinated,” Achter said. “For those who are fully vaccinated, if they are outside, they don’t need a mask unless a business requires it.”
Achter reiterated the need for everyone to get the COVID-19 shots.
“From January forward, across the nation fewer than 100 people who were vaccinated have died from COVID-19,” she said. “But over 200,000 people who were not vaccinated have died since January nationwide.”
She said local health officials “absolutely encourage vaccination: It’s our way out of this pandemic.”
Virginia on Thursday reported 357 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 674,439, the Virginia Department of Health said.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 29,665 on Thursday, an increase of 48 from Wednesday, although the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported nine new virus-related deaths on Thursday, for a total of 11,152 since the start of the pandemic.
