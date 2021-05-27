As vaccine demand drops off, RRHD to implement 'targeted outreach'

The local health district said Thursday that demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has dropped dramatically over recent weeks.

“Across the nation 50 percent of people have had at least one shot of vaccine,” said Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator April Achter in an interview Wednesday. “In Virginia, 53.6 percent have had one dose, and in our health district that number is 47.8 percent.”

As of Thursday morning, 54.4% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 66.1% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

The spread of COVID in the Culpeper area has slowed significantly as more and more people get protection in the form of vaccine, said Dr. Colin Greene, RRHD acting health director. Average daily new cases stood at about six as of this week, Greene said, compared to more than 100 at the peak in February.

Meeting the nation-wide goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated by July 4 will depend on how many people are willing to take the shot, Greene said.