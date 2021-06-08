As virus cases decline, health officials ramp up vaccination campaign

From March to December of last year, 601 children and teens age 10 to 19 tested positive for the virus in the Rappahannock Area Health District. Nine had to be hospitalized.

Infections skyrocketed in the first two months of 2021. Between January and early June, another 2,862 adolescents, age 10-19, had confirmed infections.

Even with the increasing numbers, the rate of hospital admissions remained low. Of the 3,463 local children and teens diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began, 17 have needed hospital care. That means 0.5 percent of teens and preteens who get COVID end up in the hospital, a rare that’s mirrored statewide.

Overall, the number of patients at Mary Washington Hospital, which has treated the bulk of COVID-19 cases, has “significantly declined over the last month,” said Dr. M. Stephen Mandell Jr. senior medical director at the hospital. No one under 18 has been admitted in the last month, he said.

The median age of hospitalized patients has gotten younger, but it tends to be people in their 40s, 50s and 60s, Mandell said, and not adolescents. There have been some elderly patients as well, he said.