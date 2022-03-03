 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ash Wednesday at Culpeper's Reformation Lutheran Church

Christians worldwide acknowledged Ash Wednesday this week, including at Reformation Lutheran Church in Culpeper.

Pastor Brad Hales performed Imposition of Ashes for faithful parishioners attending a noontime service on March 2 in the Madison Road sanctuary.

Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent, a 40-day period of repentance, reflection and renewal, according to Hales. On Ash Wednesday, ashes from the palms used from last year's Palm Sunday are created to make the sign of the cross on a person's forehead.

"It reminds us that humans are mortal, but God is immortal, eternal. In Genesis 3:19 it says, 'Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,'" Hales shared.

