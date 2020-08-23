ASK DR. WATTS: A physical exam is a vet's best diagnostic tool

What exactly are you looking for during an examination?
A good physical examination is the single most valuable diagnostic tool for any doctor.
For someone with a thorough understanding of normal anatomy and a well-tuned ability to observe carefully, a physical examination can reveal a great deal about the health of a patient. Each veterinarian may approach the physical examination in a different order or style. However, a thorough examination is sure to evaluate all of the following parts at some point during the process.
A physical examination begins with gathering some basic metabolic information about a pet’s weight, body temperature, pulse rate, and respiratory rate are recorded, sometimes by a technician or assistant. In my practice, we also routinely scan for a microchip as a means of identification and to be sure one that is implanted still works. In older pets, those with certain medical conditions, or those on certain medications, we also check a systolic blood pressure reading.
The veterinarian will typically start by observing the patient from a distance. Usually, I do this while greeting the pet and making conversation with the client. Is there any asymmetry in posture or musculature? Is there anything unusual about the pet’s reactions or movements? Is there normal balance and gait? What is the general attitude of the pet? Is the pet underweight or overweight?
I begin my detailed routine at the nose, looking for normal nostril width and airflow, normal pigmentation and normal discharge. I palpate, percuss and sometimes listen with a stethoscope to evaluate the frontal and maxillary sinuses. I look for conditions that affect the hair or skin of the face and/or neck.
As much as the pet will allow, I examine structures of the mouth, including the lip tissue and folds, the gums, teeth, and tongue, and palate. I open the mouth, feeling for smooth temporomandibular joint function. I assess for the odor that may indicate disease or infection. I evaluate structures of the throat including tonsils, soft palate, epiglottis and swallow reflex. I apply pressure to gum tissue to observe capillary refill time and as indicator of general hydration. I palpate the lymph nodes and salivary glands of the head and neck area looking for normal size and symmetry.
Examination of the eyes starts with observation of overall position in the orbit, eyelid and eyelash conformation, and tears or discharge. I look for abnormalities in the conjunctiva, sclera, cornea, anterior chamber, iris, lens, posterior chamber, retina, optic nerve and blood vessels of each eye using an ophthalmoscope. I evaluate both pupils for normal reaction to light. In certain patients or circumstances, I may stain the cornea, measure tear production, or gauge intraocular pressure. A thorough examination of the eye can reveal much information about the general health of the animal.
Examination of the ears includes palpating the pinnae (or “ear flaps”), smelling for odors and looking for discharge or inflammation. Then an otoscope is used to evaluate the ear canals and tympanic membranes or “ear drums.” I have found everything from polyps to sewing needles, from ruptured ear drums to feeding ticks by thoroughly evaluating the ear canals.
Moving from the head, I usually perform a general survey of the musculoskeletal and nervous systems.
I move the head up and down, left and right. I palpate the vertebral column for pain or asymmetry. I move each of the joints in each leg, observing for proper alignment, articulation, and range of motion. I palpate each joint for swelling or pain. I examine the toenails and footpads for normal wear patterns and for evidence of infection or disease. (Most people would be surprised the number of autoimmune, infectious, neurologic, and even cancerous conditions that can be diagnosed with careful observation of the feet.)
During this portion of the exam, I observe carefully for normal reactions to manipulation of posture and ability to bear weight in different positions. If I have reason to suspect abnormal neurologic function, I will perform a more thorough evaluation of central and peripheral reflexes.
Due to space limitations, my description of the remainder of this physical exam will have to wait until next week’s column. Stay tuned.
Michael J. Watts, D.V.M., is a companion-animal general practitioner and the owner of Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.