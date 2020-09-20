ASK DR. WATTS: Pets' old-age problems a new focus for vets

Dr. Michael Watts notes: Dr. Hunter Hamblen and Dr. Betty Myers have agreed to help me with my columns. I will still be contributing.
This column was written by Dr. Hunter Hamblen.
Why am I seeing a behavior change in my older dog?
One of the fantastic things that has come out of advancing veterinary medicine in the recent past is that our animals are living longer and longer!
There cannot be a downside to that at all, right?
Well, as our pets are living longer, especially dogs, we are seeing more start to develop some behavior changes later in life.
Until recently, it was not a huge focus in veterinary medicine and not much was known about it. “They’re just getting old” or “they are anxious in their old age” were common phrases.
Research in this area has exploded and that changes is now what we know as Cognitive Dysfunction, or you can think of it as doggie dementia. People are extremely familiar with dementia in their loved ones, and there are some parallels in the veterinary world.
The mechanism of cognitive dysfunction is still not 100% clear but there are some general concepts accepted as to what happens. The overall weight and size of the brain decreases as dogs age. That means there are less neurons, which is the main cell type in the brain. There are less neurotransmitters in the brain, leading to a less robust response to a stimulus.
A type of protein that is damaging to brain cells, called β-amyloud, starts to build up over time, causing nerve transmission to be decreased or delayed. The buildup of this protein is commonly seen in humans with Alzheimers. All these factors compile to having a brain that cannot function as efficiently or smoothly as it could years before.
The range of clinical signs I see with cognitive dysfunction is extremely broad but can include; appearing disoriented or wandering, altered learning or memory, loss of housebreaking, alterations in sleep and wake cycles, repetitive behaviors like pacing or licking, excess vocalization, agitation towards family members or other pets, and decreased response to toys, food or attention. These signs tend to be gradual in onset and may not be evident until I ask owners these specific questions. I know for my own dog, I did not realize he was not playing with toys as much until I was cleaning up my living room and noticed his toys had not left the bin in months.
The real question I get asked is, what can I do if my dog has cognitive dysfunction? Unfortunately, there is no cute for cognitive dysfunction but there are plenty of modalities we have to slow the progress and help our dogs! The main groups of treatments we use are food, supplements and environmental enrichment. One critical thing to note, it is crucial to have a veterinarian do a thorough exam and preventative screenings such as blood pressure measurement, blood panel, and glaucoma screening to rule out any medical condition that could be causing these problems. One very common condition dogs with cognitive dysfunction also have is osteoarthritis. Providing adequate pain control to these animals is paramount to seeing improvement in his or her life.
Environmental enrichment is creating an environment that is new and stimulating to the brain. It may be as simple as taking a different direction when going for a walk, using puzzle feeders, or switching up their toys every so often.
Several of the large food manufacturers have come out with diets that contain anti-oxidants, omega fatty acids and some important amino acids to support brain function and slow dysfunction. Some of these are Hills b/d, Purina Neurocare and the Bright Minds line from Purina. There are some excellent studies with these diets demonstrating improvement in cognitive function in dogs on these foods. One available treatment is actually a probiotic made by Purina called Calming Care. Calming Care helps to increase the amount of GI flora to produce calming hormones in the body to relieve anxiety.
If I listed every supplement available for cognitive dysfunction we would be here for a while. Talk with your veterinarian about what supplements may be best for your dog to improve any signs of cognitive dysfunction.
As mentioned before, cognitive dysfunction can’t be cured but we can slow the progression and minimize clinical signs to make a better quality of life for your dog and for you!
Michael J. Watts, D.V.M., is a companion-animal general practitioner and the owner of Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.
