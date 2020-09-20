ASK DR. WATTS: Pets' old-age problems a new focus for vets

A type of protein that is damaging to brain cells, called β-amyloud, starts to build up over time, causing nerve transmission to be decreased or delayed. The buildup of this protein is commonly seen in humans with Alzheimers. All these factors compile to having a brain that cannot function as efficiently or smoothly as it could years before.

The range of clinical signs I see with cognitive dysfunction is extremely broad but can include; appearing disoriented or wandering, altered learning or memory, loss of housebreaking, alterations in sleep and wake cycles, repetitive behaviors like pacing or licking, excess vocalization, agitation towards family members or other pets, and decreased response to toys, food or attention. These signs tend to be gradual in onset and may not be evident until I ask owners these specific questions. I know for my own dog, I did not realize he was not playing with toys as much until I was cleaning up my living room and noticed his toys had not left the bin in months.