ASK DR. WATTS: Please meet two co-columnists, Drs. Myers and Hamblen

This month marks the 16th anniversary of the “Ask Dr. Watts” column. The very first column began with the following introduction:
“Allow me a few moments to introduce myself. My name is Dr. Michael Watts. As a veterinarian, I have the privilege of spending much of my time caring for God’s creatures and the people who love them. Each week, I hope you will welcome me into your home through this newspaper so that I can share my stories and advice as ‘your other family doctor.’ In return, I will try to be interesting and informative in answering your questions about animal health.”
These days, my medical and surgical activities primarily revolve around dogs, cats, and smaller mammals. However, becoming a veterinarian involves broad education and experience with a wide variety of animals and public health issues. I hope you will send me questions that allow me to go beyond my daily practice and talk to you about topics ranging from marine mammals to bio-terrorism.
Although I practice in Northern Virginia, many of you know me as your neighbor here in Culpeper. You may know me through Epiphany Catholic School or Little League softball. You may have seen me cheering for the Barnstormers or eating at Luigi’s. Whether you have known me for years or we’ve just met though the newspaper, I hope you will send me questions through the Star-Exponent, e-mail me at the address below, or just ask when we meet around town.
With your help, our weekly visits will have the potential to add years and happiness to your pet’s life. Considering the unique relationship between pets and human physical, mental, and emotional health, our weekly visits may even add years and happiness to your own life.”
During the course of over 800 columns since then, my life, my career and my profession have both seen many changes—although I still enjoy eating at Luigi’s. These days, I am the owner of a busy AAHA-accredited veterinary practice that I started 15 years ago, right here in Culpeper County.
Each and every day, I am fortunate to work alongside some very talented veterinarians. One of the benefits of a group practice is experiencing the diversity of professional opinions, clinical experiences, and personal approaches. As this column begins its seventeenth year, I would like to share that experience with you.
Two of my esteemed colleagues, Dr. Betty Myers and Dr. Hunter Hamblen, have agreed to join me in providing material for this column. I have known each of them for over 20 years, and feel privileged to practice with them at Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care. Allow me a few moments to introduce them.
Before joining our practice, Dr. Myers was well known as one of Rappahannock County’s best veterinarians for over a decade. Two years ago, she started the Cat Cottage at Clevengers Corner, the region’s first feline-only veterinary facility. She embraces a holistic concept of integrative medicine and is known for bonding with people as much as their pets.
Dr. Hamblen worked and studied under my mentor and friend, Dr. Fred Garrison at Centreville Animal Hospital. Her education and clinical training mirror mine, as does her style of practice. When she started at Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care, the staff gave her the nickname “little Dr. Watts.” Her family once owned the land adjacent to Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care, and several years ago she became part owner of our practice. I think you will enjoy her insights and her high clinical standards.
Thank you for welcoming me into your home each week for the past 16 years. I will continue to look forward to writing for you, just a little less often. I am looking forward to reading what Dr. Myers and Dr. Hamblen will have to say. I hope you will enjoy their perspectives as much as I do.
Michael J. Watts, D.V.M., is a companion-animal general practitioner and the owner of Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.