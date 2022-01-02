ASK DR. WATTS: Resolutions aren't just for people

WHAT can I do to be sure my pet lives a long, healthy life?

New year’s resolutions aren’t only for people. This year, you can resolve to make changes that will help your pets. Our pets today generally live longer, healthier lives than they did just 50 years ago. This fact is largely due to reduction in infectious diseases through vaccination, decades of research leading to improved nutrition, and healthier lifestyles from spending more time inside our homes.

Most pets that I see every day are neutered, live mostly inside, eat a brand-name commercial pet food, and are generally well vaccinated. If your pets do not meet those basic standards, then you should start there.

Despite these widespread improvements, the vast majority of pets are still living shorter, less healthy lives than necessary.

Most owners are not doing four simple things that could significantly improve their pets’ lifespan and, more importantly, quality of life. Even the most caring owners are often overlooking some or all of these important steps.

Here is my four-step recipe for maximizing your time with your furry friends: