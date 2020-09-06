ASK DR. WATTS: Small-breed dogs may need special care

What do I do if my 2-month-old toy poodle has a cold?
A 2-month-old toy poodle is quite vulnerable to illness. They are so small that even a mild cold can turn into more serious problems quickly. A true “cold,” or weak viral infection, will generally give mild symptoms like in people. A small amount of clear nasal discharge, clear eye discharge, and mild cough or sneeze is possible.
Because dogs have very sensitive noses, any congestion can also affect their appetite. If you notice green or yellow discharge, your pet stops eating or drinking, his activity level suddenly drops, or he has any difficulty breathing, you need to seek veterinary care quickly. Otherwise, you may be able to nurse him along at home.
Just like in people, fluids are very important to the immune system. Encourage your little one to drink, even if it means using an eyedropper with water. If he is not eating, you may want to use a children’s electrolyte solution since it has some sugar as well.
Low blood sugar can be serious in these small puppies, so watch closely for weakness, stumbling or heavy breathing. If you notice them, give some Karo syrup or sugar by mouth and rush to the vet. All small puppies need to be kept warm, especially when fighting an illness. Spending a half hour in a bathroom when the hot shower is running can help to loosen nasal congestion.
Be sure to keep your puppy away from other dogs until he feels better. When fighting one virus his immune system may not be able to battle others. Generally, I recommend puppies be at least 12 weeks old and through at least their second shots before socialization with unknown dogs is allowed.
Two of my small dogs cough quite a bit. Why do they do this and what I can do for it?
Dogs can cough for several reasons. Some of them are harmless, and others require treatment. Any cough is a reason for your pet to visit the veterinarian. Most are reasonably harmless or easily treated. But on some occasions, more serious disease may be present. If so, you will be glad you have caught it early.
One of the more common causes of cough in small-breed dogs is a weakness of the tracheal rings, or collapsing trachea. The cartilage rings that hold the windpipe open should be strong. In some smaller dogs, the rings are too thin to give the required rigidness to the windpipe. With deep or rapid breathing, the trachea can actually bend, causing irritation. Usually, this can be treated with a mild cough-reducing medication on occasions of repeated cough. Other times, localized infections require antibiotics. In rare severe cases, surgery may be required.
Irritation in the throat from excessive barking can also be a cause of cough in dogs. Sometimes this irritation allows for throat infections, like strep throat in people. Small dogs with dental disease are more likely to have this problem. Throat inflammation is usually easily treated, or may resolve if the dog is fed only soft food and prevented from barking.
In older small dogs, enlarged hearts are common causes of cough. As the heart grows, it pushes on the trachea in the chest and causes the urge to cough. Your veterinarian can tell if there is the possibility of heart disease by listening for a murmur. The earlier it is detected, the more successfully heart disease can be treated.
Finally, primary lung diseases can cause cough. Infrequently, dogs will cough due to cancer or pneumonia. Much more commonly, thickened lower airways may cause a chronic cough in older small-breed dogs.
The problem is more prevalent in overweight pets, those with dental disease, and those that live with smokers. Some veterinarians call this condition chronic bronchitis, although it is more correctly labeled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. Fortunately, it is usually easily treated with medication. Diagnosis of lung diseases generally requires an X-ray of the chest.
Michael J. Watts, D.V.M., is a companion-animal general practitioner and the owner of Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.
