AT-A-GLANCE: Local snow closures continue

Following a winter storm that left to 10-12 inches and more in some places, various closures and delays continue. Here's a list:
—The Culpeper County landfill transfer station and residential convenience centers are closed today.
—Orange County Government Offices, Libraries, Collection Sites, and the Landfill are closed on Tuesday, Jan. 4
—Thyme Market and Copper Fish on East Davis Street are closed Tuesday.
—Grill 309 on South Main Street in Culpeper is closed today.
—Culpeper County Public Schools are closed Tuesday.
—Town of Culpeper offices will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
—Orange County Office on Youth Childcare sites are closed Tuesday.
—Kid Central childcare in Culpeper County is closed Tuesday.
—All Orange County Public libraries are closed Tuesday.
—Town of Gordonsville offices are closed today.