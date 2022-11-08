AT-A-GLANCE: Voting on Election Day in Culpeper County, VA

Today, Nov. 8 is Election Day, the mid-term election, near the mid-point of President Joe Biden’s four-year term.
Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Across the country voters will pick members of Congress as in Virginia’s newly drawn 7th District.
Voters from Greene County in the west to Caroline County in the east with Culpeper and Orange in the middle will decide in the closely watched race between two-term incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, and Republican nominee Yesli Vega.
“The race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District is a nail-biter in the final stretch and a contest that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House,” Associated Press reported Nov. 3 of the match-up.
The two women, both with law enforcement backgrounds, did not meet up in person for a debate and remained starkly apart on their views. Neither lives in the newly drawn 7th District.
People are also reading…
In addition to the congressional election, Town of Culpeper Voters will pick from three candidates to fill two, partial-term seats on Culpeper Town Council. The candidates are Brian Brumfield-Horner, Erick Kalenga and Pranas Rimeikis.
Mail Ballot Deadline: All mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8. Ballots may also be returned by hand to the local registrar’s office or polling locations by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
POLLING LOCATIONS: Culpeper County has 15 voting precincts. Voters can check their polling location at voteinculpeper.info/precincts/, as follows:
West Fairfax
Culpeper Methodist Church
1233 Oaklawn Dr.
East Fairfax
Culpeper County Library
271 Southgate Shopping Center
Catalpa District
Eggbornsville:
Emerald Hill Elementary School
11245 Rixeyville Road
Cardova:
Alum Spring Baptist Church
11058 Dutch Hollow Road
Willow Shade:
St. Lukes Lutheran Church
1200 Old Rixeyville Road
Salem District
Eldorado:
Salem Volunteer Fire Department
13428 Scotts Mill Road
Browns Store:
Reva Volunteer Fire Department
18230 Birmingham Road
Jefferson District
Jeffersonton:
Jeffersonton Baptist Church
18498 Springs Road
Rixeyville:
Hazel River Assembly of God Church
14383 Hazel River Church Road
Cedar Mountain District
Mitchells:
Mitchells Presbyterian Church
12229 Mitchell Road
Pearl Sample:
Carver Center
9432 N James Madison Hwy
South Ridge:
Reformation Lutheran Church
601 Madison Road
Stevensburg District
Brandy Station:
Brandy Station Fire Department
19601 Church Road
Lignum:
Hopewell Methodist Church
23557 Lignum Road
Richardsville:
Richardsville Fire Hall
29361 Eleys Ford Road
540/825-4315