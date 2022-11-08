AT-A-GLANCE: Voting on Election Day in Culpeper County, VA

Today, Nov. 8 is Election Day, the mid-term election, near the mid-point of President Joe Biden’s four-year term.

Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Across the country voters will pick members of Congress as in Virginia’s newly drawn 7th District.

Voters from Greene County in the west to Caroline County in the east with Culpeper and Orange in the middle will decide in the closely watched race between two-term incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, and Republican nominee Yesli Vega.

“The race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District is a nail-biter in the final stretch and a contest that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House,” Associated Press reported Nov. 3 of the match-up.

The two women, both with law enforcement backgrounds, did not meet up in person for a debate and remained starkly apart on their views. Neither lives in the newly drawn 7th District.

In addition to the congressional election, Town of Culpeper Voters will pick from three candidates to fill two, partial-term seats on Culpeper Town Council. The candidates are Brian Brumfield-Horner, Erick Kalenga and Pranas Rimeikis.

Mail Ballot Deadline: All mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8. Ballots may also be returned by hand to the local registrar’s office or polling locations by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

POLLING LOCATIONS: Culpeper County has 15 voting precincts. Voters can check their polling location at voteinculpeper.info/precincts/, as follows:

West Fairfax

Culpeper Methodist Church

1233 Oaklawn Dr.

East Fairfax

Culpeper County Library

271 Southgate Shopping Center

Catalpa District

Eggbornsville:

Emerald Hill Elementary School

11245 Rixeyville Road

Cardova:

Alum Spring Baptist Church

11058 Dutch Hollow Road

Willow Shade:

St. Lukes Lutheran Church

1200 Old Rixeyville Road

Salem District

Eldorado:

Salem Volunteer Fire Department

13428 Scotts Mill Road

Browns Store:

Reva Volunteer Fire Department

18230 Birmingham Road

Jefferson District

Jeffersonton:

Jeffersonton Baptist Church

18498 Springs Road

Rixeyville:

Hazel River Assembly of God Church

14383 Hazel River Church Road

Cedar Mountain District

Mitchells:

Mitchells Presbyterian Church

12229 Mitchell Road

Pearl Sample:

Carver Center

9432 N James Madison Hwy

South Ridge:

Reformation Lutheran Church

601 Madison Road

Stevensburg District

Brandy Station:

Brandy Station Fire Department

19601 Church Road

Lignum:

Hopewell Methodist Church

23557 Lignum Road

Richardsville:

Richardsville Fire Hall

29361 Eleys Ford Road